Kylie Jenner dons crocodile skin jacket with structured shoulders while out with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner showed off her chic sense of style when she went out for dinner with her daughter Stormi at Sexy Fish in London on Friday.

The reality star, 24, wore a crocodile leather jacket with structured square shoulders and a fur trim.

She was seen walking hand in hand with Stormi, four, who was wearing a silver mirror dress and a matching purse.

Stormi completed her look by wearing a white T-shirt under her dress and a pair of matching sneakers.

She shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses as she walked next to Kylie.

Cosmetic magnate Kylie opted for a glamorous look with her makeup and wore her hair in a stylish updo.

She showed off her long legs and her coat ended well above her knees.

The television star added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of open-toed heels and blue straps to match the rest of her attire.

The reality star – who is in London with partner Travis Scott, 31 – traveled to the UK this week with a massive 20 suitcases in tow for her stay.

The star splashed the cash as she enjoyed a huge shopping spree at Harrods in Knightsbridge earlier in the day on Friday, after heading out to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled in-store.

Her security team was seen after her outing carrying a number of large green bags from the store to her hotel room.

The star took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress before boarding the capital for a photo shoot.

The figure-hugging number consisted of sections of different shades of denim sewn together and embellished with a silver chain and circular details.

She completed the look with denim heeled boots, a matching choker with pendants on it and dark sunglasses on while she went to Sun Studios.

Kylie wore her dark locks in a sleek updo and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look, complete with a sleek rosy-brown lip.

It comes as the businesswoman, who arrived in London on Thursday, had four luggage carts worth 20 suitcases transported to her hotel room in the city center for the trip.

When she arrived in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to the makeup display.

Alongside the photo she said: ‘stopped at @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!!!! thank you for letting us come by.”