Kylie Gillies brands Harry and Meghan the 'Duke and Duchess of BS'

Two Australian TV hosts have parodied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new ‘power portraits’ which were released to the media this week.

The pictures, taken before the Queen’s death last month, show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex backstage at the One Young World summit in England.

Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur, Channel Seven’s co-hosts The morning showmimicked the couple’s unique pose, which saw Meghan standing in front of her husband while holding his index finger.

They decided to take the photo because Gillies had turned up for work wearing a red blouse with a long scarf similar to what Meghan had worn in her portrait.

Gilles, 55, labeled the royal couple ‘the Duke and Duchess of BS’ in his brutal caption.

‘The Duke and Duchess of BS. That’s my caption,’ she wrote.

‘Larry’s caption reads: “At least two men in this photo have been playing nude pool in Vegas. And at least two women in this photo would do anything to get the keys to a castle.” I think @larryemdur’s caption wins.’

The original photo shows Meghan in a red blouse and matching trousers with a thick gold ring and earrings.

The former Suits actress stands in front, looking into the camera and holding one of Harry’s fingers. The Duke stands behind her at an angle, smiling in a smart black suit and tie.

Australian TV presenters Kylie Gillies (left) and Larry Emdur (right) have parodied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new ‘power portraits’ released to the media this week

Gilles, 55, linked the royal couple ‘the Duke and Duchess of BS’ in his brutal caption

The pose is reminiscent of the couple’s 2021 Time Magazine photo shoot, where Meghan stood in the middle and Harry stood at an angle behind her with a hand resting on her shoulder.

The pictures of the Sussexes were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, director of the Southbank Center and a friend of the couple, who has photographed celebrities including Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise and Giorgio Armani.

He shared them days after the release of an official portrait of the so-called ‘New Fab Four’: King Charles, Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The term ‘Fab Four’ was once used to refer to William, Harry, Kate and Meghan.

Following the Sussexes’ departure from Britain and the Queen’s death last month, the image underlined that Charles, William and their wives will be the new core of the royal family going forward.

The images of Harry and Meghan overshadowed images of the King and Queen’s successful first public visit since the end of the royal mourning period.

There is no evidence that the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their images in an attempt to overshadow the king’s visit. But is illustrative of the fact that since they moved to the United States, they have not coordinated their activities with other members of the royal family, resulting in several clashes.