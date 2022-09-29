Kyle Lafferty is charged by the SFA over alleged use of ‘sectarian’ language

Kyle Lafferty has been charged by the SFA for his alleged use of sectarian language – and now faces a lengthy ban.

Lafferty has also been hit with a ‘substantial fine’ by his club side Kilmarnock after they completed their own internal investigation.

Images surfaced last week of the 35-year-old striker while he was employed by Northern Ireland.

It looked like Lafferty was reacting to a Celtic supporter while out on a night out with his Northern Ireland team-mates.

Lafferty had initially posed for a photo, but is said to have responded with a sectarian comment after the fan said “Up the Kelts.”

The former Rangers striker was then sacked from the Northern Ireland squad ahead of their Nations League matches with Kosovo and Greece.

That prompted an internal investigation by Killie, but the SFA then intervened and became involved in the case.

Sportsmail understands that Lafferty is unlikely to play in Killie’s Aberdeen game on Saturday – and could face a lengthy suspension if found guilty.

He has been hit with two charges. One relates to the use of abusive and/or abusive language, the other to failure to act in the interest of football. He will now face an SFA disciplinary hearing on October 20.

The SFA tightened its rules on offensive conduct earlier this year, with the rules now requiring a minimum 10-game suspension for anyone found to have used discriminatory language.

Killie boss Derek McInnes was reluctant to say too much about the matter during his press conference yesterday afternoon while the investigation was ongoing.

The striker was the victim of sectarian abuse during his first stint with Glasgow Rangers in 2011.

But Killie released a statement Thursday night which read: ‘Kilmarnock Football Club has concluded its investigation into an alleged remark by Kyle Lafferty which was distributed via videotape on social media on Thursday, September 22.

“The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and recognizes that he has failed himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

Kilmarnock Football Club subsequently took internal measures, including the handing out of a hefty fine. The club has also engaged Scotland’s largest anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, who will work closely one-on-one with Kyle.”