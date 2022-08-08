Kyle and Jackie O slam Elle Ferguson after she calls herself a global influencer

She annoyed her fellow Block contestants at the show’s Sunday night premiere when she raved about her lavish lifestyle.

And now Bondi fashionista Elle Ferguson has been mobbed by radio host Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson after giving herself the title of ‘global influencer’.

On Monday morning’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kyle said he had never heard of the glamorous blonde.

Elle Ferguson was knocked down on Mondau by radio host Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson after giving herself the title of ‘global influencer’ on The Block

‘Who the hell is she?!’ Kyle, 51, asked.

The pair also chided Elle for being excited about becoming a representative of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

“So you get to be a representative of a brand—company—wow,” Kyle said sarcastically. “That’s really ‘making’.”

Jackie O noted that Elle, 38, gets “so many” great gifts and PR packages from brands because of her 680,000 followers on Instagram.

“Every day she opens a brand new Louis Vuitton bag, a brand new Gucci bag or a brand new pair of shoes,” she said, adding that it can get “a little much.”

“But people will be jealous of that,” Kyle chimed in. “They will eventually turn against her. Nobody likes that.’

The pair also reprimanded Elle for being excited about becoming a representative of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS

Jackie O noted that Elle, 38, receives ‘so many’ great gifts and PR packages from brands because of her 680,000 followers on Instagram

The first episode of the 18th season of The Block premiered Sunday night, and despite Joel and Elle’s dramatic exit, which airs Tuesday night, Jackie O said she didn’t think the pair brought drama.

“They seem to be quite chill. They were okay,” she continued.

“There was nothing ‘diva’ about their behavior.”

Elle (right) and Joel (left) seemed to immediately shoot their co-stars the wrong way during the premiere of The Block on Sunday night.

“Maybe they got there and thought, ‘S**t, this isn’t for us. We’re out of here.'” Kyle added.

But Elle and Joel immediately blew their co-stars at the premiere of The Block on Sunday night after their introductory packages.

The pair immediately annoyed other contestants with their glamorous lifestyle, including social worker Sarah Jane and her partner Tom.

Influencer Elle Ferguson, 38, (pictured) sparked the envy of The Block viewers on Sunday night as she opened the doors to her overstuffed designer wardrobe

The podcast host also has brands like Chanel, Tory Burch, Versace, Dior, and Miu Miu. connected

Sarah Jane questioned the couple’s motives for taking part in a reality show, as the chic couple don’t seem to need the prize money or extra fame.

“She’s already famous with 600,000 followers on Instagram,” Sarah-Jane beamed.

“They have a lot of money. Why are you here?’ she added.

Sarah Jane continued: ‘Of course I respect some of them. Some make a huge career out of it. Look at your Kim Kardashian and Rozalia Russian. People like that. Bec Judd. Good of them.

Sarah Jane questioned the couple’s motives for taking part in a reality show as the chic couple don’t seem to need the prize money and extra fame

‘But people who just go to shows to be social media’ [stars]. I don’t have time for that sh*t. For example, go find a real job mate.’

Elle also sparked envy among The Block viewers on Sunday night when she opened the doors to her overstuffed designer wardrobe.

She gleefully gave the producers a tour of her clothing archives during the couple’s introductory scene, boasting of “working really hard” for her belongings.

Elle, who previously bragged to her fans about having three closets, chose to show off her “cute” wardrobe, which was filled with accessories from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Fendi and Miu Miu. .

Elle, who previously bragged to her fans about having three closets, chose to show off her “cute” wardrobe, which was filled with accessories from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Fendi and Miu Miu. . Pictured with fiancé Joel Patfull

“You know, I’ve worked really, really hard for every pair of shoes. And I could buy a house, but I bought shoes and bags, so… yes!’ she boasted.

“I think people will definitely pigeonhole us from our first image,” said Joel.

“But I don’t think it will be long before we break through that and make real connections.”

The couple’s time on the show was over before it really started, after they threw in the towel for ‘family reasons’ after just 48 hours on the construction site in the country of Victoria.

It’s the first time a team leaves the renovation show Nine.

As reported by TV Week, host Cam told the other contestants that Elle and Joel were leaving because the show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Sydney influencers. He also said they complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

The fashion influencer and her 37-year-old retired AFL player boyfriend have disputed this, insisting that they quit due to a legitimate family emergency.

The Block airs Sundays at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Nine