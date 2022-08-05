Kristin Cavallari flashes her trim tummy for new pinup post… after saying put on some pounds

Kristin Cavallari shared a pin-up photo on her Instagram page on Thursday to promote her fall collection of Uncommon James jewelry.

The Siren, 35, was wearing a tiny halter top as she flashed her trimmed belly with low-cut leather pants and a belt in a rural setting.

This comes after The Hills vet said she’s happy with her figure after adding a few extra pounds over the past few years. She had also noticed that stress was making her too ‘skinny’.

In an interview with Us Weeklythe reality TV star gave an update on her approach to health and fitness, explaining why she was glad she’d gained weight.

“My goal right now is just to maintain the muscles I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” the businesswoman told the outlet.

She continued: ‘I don’t weigh myself. I can see how my clothes fit me.’

Kristin added, “I’ve gained a lot of weight over the years, but in a good way.”

The Very Cavallari alumna noted that she recently looked at old photos of herself and that she… “shocked at how skinny” she had once been.

“I didn’t realize at the time how skinny I was,” she admitted. “So I’m glad I arrived.”

Kristin acknowledged that her naturally slim body type made it a challenge for her to build muscle.

‘I’m really small. I have no hips. I’m only small,” she explained.

“And so if I don’t exercise for a week or two, I feel like all my muscles are gone. So for me it’s about consistency.’

The TV personality revealed that she now trains three days a week with a personal trainer who “kicks my a**.”

“He’s pushing me really hard. He makes me lift really, really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life,” she said.

‘I feel the best I’ve ever had. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. I’m just comfortable in my own skin now, that’s a very good feeling.’

The designer went on to say she’ll often do a fourth day of exercise alone, including 30 minutes of training on a VersaClimber, adding, “will kick your ass too, man.”

In addition to following a consistent fitness regime, Kristen told the outlet that she follows a healthy diet and rarely drinks alcohol.

“I think it’s kind of everything in a healthy lifestyle, it all works together,” Kristin said.

“I feel like I’m only doing the things I really enjoy now and that feels really good,” she concluded.

‘My work-life balance is perfect at the moment and I’m very grateful for that.’

The Hills veteran, who shares sons Camden, nine, and Jaxon, seven, and daughter Saylor, nine, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, 39, has previously said pregnancy has changed her view of body image and diet.

In her 2016 autobiography Balancing in Heels, Kristin wrote, “Getting pregnant made me serious about my health. Before pregnancy, I thought that low-calorie foods were good for you and that every calorie was equal.

Deep down I knew my eating habits weren’t exactly healthy, but I put a lot of pressure on myself to be thin. I was my own worst critic: I hated the way I looked in certain photos.

“Everyone around me was small and I felt like I should be too. I thought counting calories gave me control over my body.’

She explained, “But when I got pregnant, I knew that everything I did, and especially what I ate, had a direct effect on my baby.”

Kristin explained that during her first pregnancy, she took a new approach to nutrition, reading food labels instead of counting calories and consuming all-natural foods.

“For the first time in my life, I didn’t care if I gained a lot of weight,” she wrote. “It was a time to eat right and eat smart, and even enjoy foods that were forever off limits in my pre-pregnancy life, including ‘fattening’ things like cheese and pasta.

‘I decided not to look at calories, but instead to read ingredient labels and re-evaluate my ideas about avoiding so-called fattening foods.

No matter what, I would only eat real food, not processed, chemical-laden junk. If it was really good quality food, I’d give in to cravings and enjoy every second of it.’