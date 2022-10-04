Kourtney Kardashian poses in a hot pink lace catsuit to promote new gummy

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram on Tuesday to promote its new gummy vitamin that seeks to combat bloating.

Wearing a bright pink catsuit, black boots and her long hair in pigtails, the 43-year-old reality star caused a storm on a giant version of her vitamin brand’s latest gummy.

“Say goodbye to bloating and say hello to Lemme Debloat lol,” The Kardashians star wrote in the post.

Perfect in pink: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, took to Instagram on a giant gummy to promote the upcoming launch of her latest gummy vitamin that she designed to combat bloating

Kourtney’s caption went on to tout the benefits of the new vitamin. “Expertly formulated with 2 clinically researched probiotics (and a prebiotic) to reduce bloating and aid in digestion (take before or after a meal).”

And she said it’s delicious.

“And it tastes like heaven,” she wrote, next to a silly emoji face. Launched on October 11, the ‘first-of-its-kind gummy vitamin’ is the latest product from Lemme, Kourtney’s new supplement company.

The businesswoman recently celebrated the launch of the brand, which aims to create essential vitamins for everyday life that taste great and contain clinically supported ingredients. Currently, Lemme has three gummies available that are aimed at improving energy, relaxation and concentration.

Goodbye to bloating: The Lemme Founder’s new gummy ‘tastes like heaven’ and is formulated with ‘2 clinically studied probiotics (and a prebiotic) to reduce bloating and aid in digestion’

Bloating has been a very significant problem for the founder of Poosh. The mother of three has previously revealed on The Kardashians that she struggled with weight gain while undergoing IVF treatment to conceive a baby with her new husband Travis Barker, 46.

According to Associates Reproductive Medicine, a leading pioneer in fertility science, bloating can be a common side effect during IVF stimulation. It’s a result of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, which is “an overreaction to taking the drug used to grow eggs during an IVF cycle.”

Kourtney recently shared that she is no longer undergoing IVF treatments in a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” she emphasized. “I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married.”

IVF side effects: The Kardashians star struggled with bloating and weight gain while undergoing IVF treatments. The mother of three recently told the Wall Street Journal that she has suspended her IVF journey

This foray into vitamins fits into Kourtney’s new married life. The newlyweds share a passion for health, with Barker founding his own vegan wellness company Barker Wellness Co last year.

The drummer of Blink-182 and his brand offer premium vegan wellness products infused with CBD and other cannabis derivatives. While his wife isn’t quite vegan yet, Kourtney’s poosh blog has claimed she is there “like 95%” and is drawn to a plant-based diet.

The star’s lifestyle blog goes on to say that she tried everything “from keto to intermittent fasting” before moving towards her husband’s hardcore vegan beliefs. Lemme appears to be the latest sign of the pair getting together as one, as Kourtney’s gummy vitamins are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan.