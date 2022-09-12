Kourtney Kardashian discusses baby-making struggles with husband Travis Barker

They say ‘I do’ for the third time this weekend in Portofino, Italy, in front of a close circle of family and friends. Here, DailyMail.com takes a look back at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s three weddings, wild PDAs, IVF struggles and whirlwind romance…

Travis’s first Kardashian crush on Kim

A longtime family friend, Travis Barker first showed his interest in the KarJenner clan when he confessed that he was first attracted to Kim Kardashian—not Kourtney—when she was an assistant to Paris Hilton around 2006.

“How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I like curvy girls,” admitted Travis in 2015. “Kim was eye candy. I wasn’t disrespectful at all to Paris, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Kim!’

Travis went on to say that he spent time with Kim in their neighborhood in Calabasas and while he had a “crush” for her, he said “nothing ever happened.”

Eyes for someone else? Travis is seen looking away in a 2018 flashback photo Kourtney recently posted

Getting to know the family

Travis went on to appear several times in Keeping Up With the Kardashians while still married to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, confirming his status as a true Kardashian family friend.

His daughter Alabama revealed in October 2017 that she was associated with the Kardashians, along with her father, although she did not specifically name Kourtney.

“Actually, I had dinner with all of them recently and they were really sweet,” she said at the time. Travis shares Alabama and a son Landon with his ex Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

A look of love? Travis can be seen in an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Dating Rumors

Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date together in Los Angeles in 2018.

Before their night out, the duo attended an evening service at the famous Hillsong Church and later went out for a vegan dinner at Crossroads, where they dined with Kourtney’s friend Larsa Pippen.

At the time, Kourtney had broken up with French model Younes Bendjima a few months earlier.

Getting close: Kourtney and Travis are spotted together in 2018 on their way to dinner

From friends to lovers

Their relationship was confirmed in January 2021 after they grew closer during the pandemic, as Kourtney recently revealed she took the first step as the pair enjoyed a friendly movie night together.

“I was absolutely always attracted to Travis. I think it was just the right moment in my life,” she said on the show this year, adding: “We were texting and I put it there, like a flirty conversation.”

After Travis failed to make a move and make a second movie for them to watch, Kourtney took action: “I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon,’ so I took the first step. ‘

Getting closer: The pair are seen together in another episode of KUWTK

PDA power pair

“Kravis” became Instagram official for Valentine’s Day in February 2021, with Kourtney posting a photo of the couple holding hands, but that was just the beginning of the wild PDAs that followed. In April, Travis posted a blurry photo of them making out, later revealing their signature move on Kourtney, astride the Blink 182 drummer in the Utah desert.

Their PDAs peaked last August when Scott Disick approached her ex Younes Bendjima on Instagram after seeing Kourtney sitting on a gondola over Travis. He later apologized.

They made their red carpet debut at the VMAs last September, and their French kissing in front of the cameras set the stage for many more PDA-heavy events, including this year’s Met Gala.

Wow! Kourtney and Travis show off their signature straddle pose in Utah

The first of many: Kravis made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs last September

IVF struggles

While the couple’s romance has seen many highs, Kourtney has revealed that they have also dealt with heartbreak while struggling to have a child with Travis.

On an episode of the Kardashians, Kourt confessed that their doctor had taken them “this road from IVF,” saying that “it wasn’t the most amazing experience.”

The reality star is the mother of Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven — with her former partner Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2005 to 2015.

A romantic proposal

Travis posed the question to Kourtney in October and took her to a beach in Montecito, California, when the special moment was captured for the Kardashians Hulu reality show.

It was later revealed that there was drama when Kris Jenner made the call for Kourtney’s children not to be involved in the happy moment – which led to her daughter Penelope getting upset.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney gushed on Instagram at the time.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram of her proposal from Travis

Three weddings

Not content with just one ceremony, Kravis kicked off a drunken wedding in Las Vegas in April this year after partying at the Grammy Awards. But the wedding was void when it turned out that the couple in love did not have the right papers.

Leading up to their big wedding in Italy, Kravis legally married in Santa Barbara in May in the presence of her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Travis’ father, Randy Barker. The couple drove off in a vintage lowrider convertible with a “Just Married” sign.

However, the couple really pulled out all the stops for their big bash in Portofino, renting out an entire castle for their family and friends. The couple chose the historic house museum Castello Brown, located on a hill above Portofino harbor, for their official grand celebration.

First wedding: Kravis tied the knot in Vegas even though it wasn’t legally binding