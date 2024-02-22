EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Royal revamp for hooligans’ top clobber Stone Island as Cassius Taylor is hired to help transform the brand’s image

Lady Helen Taylor was a paid ambassador and muse for Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani for nearly two decades. Now, they’ve hired her youngest son to help transform the image of a very different clothing brand.

I can reveal that Cassius Taylor has been recruited by Stone Island, the brand loved by football hooligans.

“I’ve been working with Stone Island on a rebrand for the label,” he tells me at a party in Mayfair.

It’s a fascinating collaboration. Founded in Ravarino in 1982, Stone Island developed a cult following among British football fans who saw their clothing on rival fans when their teams played Italian teams.

His associations with hooliganism were cemented on the big screen when his outfits were worn by characters in violent films such as Green Street and The Football Factory. More recently, she has become fashionable among American rappers, including Jay-Z and Drake.

Cassius, 27, who was educated at Wellington College, Berkshire, and Goldsmiths, University of London, is the son of Lady Helen and her husband, the art dealer Timothy Taylor. His grandfather is the Duke of Kent, first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth, and his great-great-grandfather was George V.

Cassius was introduced to Stone Island through his work as a DJ. He tells me: “I’ve provided your team with information about the UK music scene.”

In the past, he said: “I always knew I would end up in the creative industries in some way, because of my upbringing, similar to everyone in my family.”

Cassius’ mother admitted that she grew tired of wearing only Armani’s discreet designs to public engagements. “There’s a limit to how many navy jackets and white shirts you can wear in a year,” she once remarked.

Maybe you could give your grandmother, the Duchess of Kent, some Stone Island gear? The 91-year-old music teacher once revealed that she liked rap music, particularly American star Eminem.

The queen of evil is angry!

Former queen of weak link evil, Anne Robinson, has set her sights on visitors to the Cotswolds, where she lives.

“I have yet to see any tourists do anything other than browse – they never buy,” fumes Robinson, 79, who says his path was blocked by “three very large Germans” at his local delicatessen in Burford, Oxfordshire . ‘I walked past one daughter and the mother, while the other daughter was leaning over the cheese counter, taking photos.

“Wouldn’t it be better if you bought some cheese instead of just photographing it?” I demanded. “I already bought it,” she said. “I bought, I bought,” she replied. That job in tourism public relations can wait, Anne…

Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone was criticized for allowing her 11-year-old daughter, Lavinia, to compete in the Ideal Miss California and West Coast beauty pageant.

Her husband, Sam Palmer, a real estate agent, insists the contest was a sophisticated affair.

“I was expecting a bunch of airheads who couldn’t really talk, and it was the opposite,” he says. ‘One of them, who was 17, told me that she loved debating at school. “It was wonderful to have a conversation.”

Mother’s pride in Freya and her orphaned cub

Model Freya Aspinall refers to herself as a “lion mom” and is clearly not afraid to give her cubs maternal affection.

Freya, 20, shared a video of her cuddling Zemo, a lion cub at her dad Damian’s wildlife park in Kent.

“Zemo’s mother died in our sanctuary when he was only three days old, so we have to raise him and his sister Zala,” she says.

“I’ve been able to develop a beautiful, completely natural bond with him.”

Meanwhile, Freya’s mother, actress Donna Air, is unconcerned about her close bond with wild animals. “They are more afraid of him,” she tells me.

The murder of Sophie, disco star for 1.2 million pounds

Life, the old saying goes, begins at 40. And then it accelerates at 44, if you’re Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who had a spectacular performance at the Baftas this week.

And why shouldn’t I? The singer reprized Murder On The Dancefloor, her 2001 hit that now captivates a new generation of fans, thanks to the use of it in the climactic scenes of Saltburn, the second film directed by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

Sophie can afford to keep the party going: newly released figures reveal her live music company, DV Touring, grossed £1.2m last year and made a profit of £342,000 – a figure likely to be dwarfed by 2024.

He gets by on £144,649 a year as leader of the opposition, but Sir Keir Starmer didn’t have to part with a single penny when he bagged a pair of tickets to see his beloved Arsenal play at West Ham a couple of weeks ago. .

Not only were the tickets free (courtesy of West Ham, whose main shareholders include publisher David Sullivan and Vanessa Gold, director of the Ann Summers sex shop chain), but so was the “pre-match hospitality” at the Chairman’s Lounge.

Starmer estimates, in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests, that the jolly would have cost him £2,000 if he had had to fork out. A victory by any estimate.

The fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, which currently bears the statue of an African revolutionary who urged his followers to murder white people, should instead be used to honor the late actor Lord Olivier, says Hollywood bad guy Steven Berkoff.

“I imagine a statue of Laurence Oliver riding his rearing horse like he did in his brilliant Henry V movie,” says Berkoff. ‘Olivier was not only acclaimed for his performance, but he educated many generations of young people about the meaning and value of Shakespeare’s language. Furthermore, his energy and courage finally persuaded a reluctant government to build a national theater.