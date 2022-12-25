Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bring Snow to SoCal While Enjoying the Christmas Sleigh Tradition

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed their annual Christmas Eve sledding tradition on Saturday.

The lovebirds, 43 and 47, had snow imported to their Southern California home to participate in the winter activity.

The POOSH founder took to Instagram to share an adorable video of them sliding down a small slope in their garden.

Rapper Gunna’s song Banking On Me played in the background as Kourtney sat between Travis’ legs on a red sled.

Someone dressed in black nudged them and the mother of three let out an excited cry as they walked through the powder.

Seconds later, the duo slid onto the pavement as Blink 182’s drummer exclaimed, “Woah!” while his wife giggled.

He was dressed in a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and Kardashian wore black leggings and a crew neck with long sleeves and a graphic print.

They both wore black boots and Barker wore sporty glossy black sunglasses.

Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, pulled her glossy dark locks into an imperfect ponytail.

She was makeup-free for the fun day and later posted a snapshot of festive cookies to her Instagram Story.

The sweet treats are designed to look like the Grinch – decorated with green icing and the character wearing a Santa hat.

They all had the names of her relatives — she and Travis plus stepchildren Atiana, 23, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 17, and her children Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight — written in black enamel.

Saturday was also Alabama’s birthday, and the new stepmom gave the teen a special shoutout online.

The Hulu personality posted a selfie taken on her wedding day as she and Alabama made kissing faces.

The close-up image showed her with her veil on her head and a red flower in Barker’s blond hair.

Kourtney wrote at the bottom of the snap, “Happy Birthday.”

For his little girl’s special day, Travis gifted the Pretty Little Thing co-worker with a beautiful diamond necklace.

Barker, whose mother is pageant queen Shanna Moakler, shared a short snippet of the jewelry on her Instagram account, writing, “Thanks dad @travisbarker.”

The rock star reposted the clip to his respective account and replied, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY I [heart] YOU.’

He also paid tribute to his second child with ex-wife Shanna by sharing a slew of throwback photos.

In addition to images shared in Stories, the music artist also uploaded a carousel on his Instagram grid.

In a sweet caption, he gushed about his daughter growing up as he said, “Happy birthday @alabamaluellabarker, can’t believe you’re 17!”

He continued, “I am so proud to call you my daughter. God blessed me with you and I am eternally grateful to you. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you.’

The Machine Gun Kelly contributor added an infinity emoji and a red heart emoji.

In disbelief: Barker wrote, ‘Can’t believe you’re 17 @alabamaluellabarker’