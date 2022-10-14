Klopp reveals how Reds will ‘try’ to deal with ‘world’s best striker’ Haaland

Jurgen Klopp has labeled Erling Haaland as ‘the best striker in the world’ and hinted at Liverpool’s plan to ‘try’ to stop him in their Premier League clash.

The 22-year-old will join Man City’s trip to Anfield on Sunday after having scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Getty Erling Haaland was the standout player in Europe this season following his move to Manchester City

Rex Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sideline City with 13 points in the table ahead of Sunday’s clash at Anfield

He currently leads the European Golden Boot race with 15 Premier League strikes to his name.

And Haaland, who has scored in seven consecutive top games, has a point to prove against the Merseyside outfit.

The ex Borussia Dortmund shooter pulled a blank in his City debut against the Reds in the 3-1 Community Shield defeat after missing multiple chances.

And Klopp is fully aware of the qualities he possesses as he tries to stop Haaland – and City – 16 points ahead of the league table.

During his pre-match press conference, the Reds boss said: “Obviously when you’re playing against the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn’t get a lot of balls.

“So we’re going to try that.

“And then against City, of course, the problem is that if you close Haaland with too many players, you open up to all the other world-class players.

“So that won’t make life any easier, but that’s the challenge. It’s a football problem and we’ll try to find solutions.”

He added: “I think for Erling, the thing is he just combines so many things and it’s rare. His finishing skills are of course exceptional.

“But he moves very smartly, which makes him difficult. You can only use your speed if you use it wisely, because running alone won’t help.

Getty Haaland has scored 15 Premier League goals from his nine top flights

“Especially behind the line. you have to make sure you are patient enough and not sidelined. The package makes it special.”

Klopp then recalled the time he first came up against Haaland in October 2019 during the Norwegian international’s time at Red Bull Salzburg.

And he immediately made his impact known by scoring in the 4-3 Champions League group stage defeat just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Klopp commented: “When he was very young – younger than now – you could see the potential, it was insane.

“I remember, I don’t think he started in the home game against us, he was injured and came on, something like that.

Getty Haaland has scored once against Liverpool from his three previous matches

“But we were already quite busy thinking about him, I remember – how do you shut it down, how do you shut it down…

“At least he scored.

“The combination of being really physical and technical and [his] sensational awareness, his orientation on the pitch is exceptional.”