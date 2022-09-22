King Charles ‘wants to attend COP27 summit’

King Charles, a keen environmentalist, hopes to attend the COP27 summit in Egypt in November despite now being a monarch, according to reports.

In his role as the Prince of Wales, Charles often championed causes related to conservation and led campaigns to take action on global warming and climate change. But now that he has ascended the throne, he will be expected to remain somewhat more neutral on political and social issues.

However Evening Standard reports that the new king will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss to decide whether he will be able to attend the COP27 summit on 6-18 November – a year after he spoke at COP26 in Glasgow.

The king is said to be keen to attend the COP27 summit in Egypt in November following his opening speech at last year’s Glasgow meeting.

The paper reported that both the King and William, Prince of Wales, hold environmental issues very high.

‘That won’t change now [Charles] is king,’ a source told the publication.

‘But the king, as head of state, will seek clarification about his possible attendance from the prime minister before he makes a decision on COP27.’

Although it is not typical for a reigning monarch to intervene in political and social issues, her late majesty addressed the Glasgow summit last year via video.

She urged world leaders to act now ‘for our children and our children’s children’.

The King and Prince of Wales (pictured at COP26 in Glasgow, November 2021) are both keen environmentalists

The Queen also praised her family’s work on environmental issues.

“It is a source of great pride for me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William,” she said.

‘I couldn’t be more proud of them.’

At the opening ceremony of the summit, Charles gave a speech that drew on the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of a transboundary crisis that has the potential to stop life in its tracks.

He said: ‘I can only urge you, as the world’s decision makers, to find practical ways to overcome differences so that we can all get to work to save this precious planet and save the threatened future of our young people. ‘

The King’s commitment to tackling climate change is often demonstrated in his own personal life.

At his beloved Highgrove House, His Majesty has an organic farm and garden which is open to the public. It is also believed that around 90% of the energy used in the then Prince of Wales’ office and home life was sustainably sourced.

During last year’s summit in Glasgow, the Queen addressed world leaders in a pre-recorded video statement urging world leaders to act on climate change

In recent years, the monarch has also published her annual carbon footprint for transparency.

In an interview with BBC last year the monarch also confirmed that his Aston Martin, which he has owned for around half a century, had been modified to The King’s Aston Martin, which he has owned for half a century, was modified to now run on surplus English white wine and whey produced during the process of making cheese.

In the same interview, he added: ‘The risks now are so great that if you don’t make the right moves… it will be catastrophic. It’s already starting to be disastrous.’

As King Charles ascends the throne, plans begin to emerge showing a somewhat reformed monarchy in Britain.

The king is expected to opt for a scaled-down coronation ceremony amid a cost-of-living crisis that has hit many families hard. The new Prince of Wales is also expected to have a smaller investiture ceremony to formalize his new role.