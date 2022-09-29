King Charles on Australia’s $5 note: Big hint nation could remove Queen Elizabeth for local hero

The federal treasurer has dropped a hint that King Charles III may not replace Queen Elizabeth II on Australia’s $5 note, instead floating the idea of ​​a local gracing the currency.

Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday that the decision to scrap the Queen and replace her with her son, the new monarch, should not be an automatic decision and should instead be up for discussion.

“My personal view is that it should not be beyond us to consider and consult on the best way to change the $5 bill when necessary,” he told reporters.

‘I don’t see a massive rush to change the $5 bill, but I also don’t think it should be particularly controversial for a country like ours to consider, consult on what we want to do with the $5 bill going forward.’

King Charles III will replace the Queen (pictured) on Australian coins from next year, but the $5 note should be up for discussion, the treasurer has said

While Australian coins will feature King Charles III on the reverse from next year – facing the other way to the Queen – questions have been raised about whether an Australian figure should feature on the note.

Assistant Treasury Secretary Andrew Leigh said earlier this month there was no requirement for the monarch to be on the $5 bill.

“The decision to include the Queen’s face on the $5 bill was about her personally rather than her status as a monarch,” he said.

“It is a conversation that will take place in the government. There is no rush to it.

‘The priority now is to switch over the coins, which is a much bigger operation.’

Sir. Chalmers said this week that he had already had a discussion with Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe about the process to replace the Queen.

The RBA previously said it was tradition for the monarch to appear on the lowest note.

Britain will not produce notes with King Charles until 2024.

The Queen’s image on the $5 bill (pictured) is not a requirement like coins, but was a choice

Spokesman for the opposition lawyer Julian Leeser wants the head of state to stay on the design.

“Australia is a Commonwealth nation… The Labor government should commit to having King Charles on our $5 notes in due course,” he said.

Coins and notes bearing the Queen’s image remain valid currency while in circulation.