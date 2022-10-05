King Charles holds an audience with the Governor of Victoria at Balmoral

King Charles has welcomed the Governor of Victoria, Australia to Aberdeenshire as he hosted an audience with her at Balmoral Castle.

The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau to Balmoral, the royal residence where his mother, the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died last month.

Charles III, who is also King of Australia, wore a gray suit with a burgundy patterned tie and handkerchief.

The King beamed in a gray suit as he stood with the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau, during an audience at Balmoral Castle today

He smiled and stood with his hands behind his back as he posed for photographs with Ms Dessau at the library in Balmoral on Wednesday morning.

Ms Dessau, who was a family court judge, has been in the role since 2015, when she became the first female governor of the south-eastern Australian state.

She acts as the monarch’s representative in Victoria, which includes the city of Melbourne.

The king’s meeting with Ms Dessau comes just days after he hosted the prime minister on Saturday in the Grenadines, a chain of Caribbean islands, amid fears the paradise may abandon him as their head of state.

Ralph Gonsalves proposed a referendum asking whether the monarch should be replaced with an appointed ‘executive president’ following protests during the visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex in April.

In July, Mr Gonsalves told his country’s parliament that the vote would be an opportunity to ‘complete the national democratic task’ – after they gained their independence from Britain in 1979.

King Charles made his first public appearance with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in Dunfermline on Monday, paying tribute to his late mother.

King Charles III invited the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Balmoral for an audience as the Caribbean island nation considers dumping him as head of state

The monarch was pictured smiling and shaking hands with Ralph Gonsalves and his wife Eloise at the Highland Castle

His Majesty and the Queen Consort formally granted Dunfermline city status as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – and the monarch said the event would “please my dear mother’s heart as it certainly pleases mine”.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to Fife by local groups, including a local pipe band and school children – with the King and his wife stopping to address the crowds and shake hands. One of those waiting to meet Charles was 91-year-old Catherine Gillian-Adams, who said she was ‘thrilled to bits’ her home town was now a city.

Thousands gathered in Dunfermline to see the royal couple and other VIPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who was met with cheers and boos. But there were claps and shouts of ‘God Save the King’ when Charles, wearing a blue tartan kilt, arrived.

His Majesty and his wife attended an official council meeting in the town chambers where the King formally marked the transfer of town status to Dunfermline and gave a short speech. It is their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning ended on Tuesday.

King Charles III arrives at an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the transfer of city status to the former town

In the ceremony, the king said he was “delighted” when it was announced that the city would become a city. He said he hoped people would feel a “real sense of pride in this new chapter”.

He said: ‘It would, I know, gladden my dear mother’s heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland’s new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for the years to come’.

He added: ‘I was delighted when it was announced in May this year that Dunfermline was one of eight communities to be granted city status to mark the late Queen’s platinum jubilee. There could be no more fitting way to mark my beloved mother’s extraordinary life of service than to bestow this honor on a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history and by the indispensable role it has played in our country’s life.

‘Now we gather, of course, to celebrate this great occasion, but also to commemorate the life of her late majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life’.