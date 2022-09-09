King Charles Counsellors of State will change

Prince William is now heir to the throne of the United Kingdom following the accession of Prince Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge is expected to become the new Prince of Wales, with his wife Kate Middleton taking on the new title of Princess of Wales.

William is the oldest royal in the top eight in line, followed by his three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The new line of succession to the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of the Queen

Prince William is now heir to the throne of the United Kingdom following the accession of Prince Charles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Above: The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on a visit to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in Cambridgeshire in June

Prince Charles, the Queen and William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022

Her Majesty arrives at Balmoral Castle for the start of her summer vacation on July 21

The Queen attends an audience with the Swiss President at Windsor Castle on April 28

(From left to right) The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2016

The Cambridges are followed by Prince Harry, his children Archie and Lilibet, and then Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York.

William has become a hugely popular member of the royal family in recent years, with his April 2011 wedding to Kate being watched by an estimated two billion people.

The couple’s down-to-earth nature and regular foreign travels have helped them connect with global communities, including one in Pakistan in October 2019.

William has also become more involved in royal affairs, with a notable intervention after Prince Andrew’s interview about his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace in June

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie in South Africa on September 25, 2019

Prince Charles and Camilla in the grounds of Clarence House in London in December 2018

He is said to have spoken about Andrew’s future after the disastrous interview with the Queen and Prince Charles and recommended his removal from public life.

The new heir is also said to have described his uncle as a ‘threat’ to the royal family and ‘closed the door’ on his return to public life.

Charles is now de facto king, although he is expected to be officially proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council meeting at St James’s Palace in London.

Since the title of Prince of Wales does not necessarily belong to Charles, but rather is given to the heir apparent, he will vacate it once he ascends the throne.

However, there is no automatic succession to the title of Prince of Wales – the heir apparent must be made Prince of Wales by the monarch.

The title has only been ‘merged into the crown’ and renewed at the pleasure of the sovereign – which is why Charles became the 21st Prince of Wales, not on the day of his birth, but at the age of nine in 1958.

He was not ‘invested’ in the ceremony recognizing the creation of a new Prince of Wales until 11 years later, in 1969.

Technically, Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, has been the Princess of Wales until now, but she has used the female equivalent of Charles’ Duke of Cornwall title, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cornwall would not use the title Princess of Wales out of respect for Charles’ ex-wife Princess Diana, who died in Paris in August 1997.

Camilla will now become queen consort after the queen has given this approval.

After the Queen’s death, Charles also becomes head of the Commonwealth – and it is rumored that Harry will play a more active role in this.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex is now 13th in line to his two children with Sophie – James, Viscount Severn, 14, and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 15.

Edward’s family is followed by Princess Anne, Princess Royal in 16th place – and her son Peter Phillips, along with his daughters Savannah and Isla Phillips. Following Mr Phillips, Zara Tindall on the 20th and her two children with former rugby player Mike Tindall – Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.