King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans

Royal fans have praised the Queen’s eldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being ‘on the go’ since their mother the Queen passed away last week.

Since the Queen’s death on Thursday, the royal family has gathered to support each other and ensure the legacy of the late monarch is preserved.

Meanwhile, the new King Charles has traveled across the country to attend ceremonial services to ensure the succession goes as smoothly as possible.

Notably, the Queen’s eldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, have played leading roles in the processions as their mother’s coffin travels the country before Her Majesty is laid out in London for the funeral on Monday.

King Charles, 73, and his sister Princess Anne, 72, have remained stoic and devoted to their royal duties while paying their respects to their late mother

King Charles and his siblings looked emotional as they surrounded their late mother’s coffin at the Vigil of Princess Monday night

Charles, 73, is the oldest monarch to ever ascend the throne, and at 72, the Princess Royal has remained stoic in her grief.

On Monday evening, the Queen’s eldest children, along with Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were seen attending a ‘Vigil of the Princes’ at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral, where they stood around their mother’s coffin.

Earlier that day, the Princess Royal and King Charles marched behind the Queen’s coffin as she exited the Palace of Holyroodhouse and traveled 1,200 meters to the cathedral, where she will rest until tomorrow when she is flown to London.

On Twitter, Tracy Edwards MBE, a sailor, noted that the Queen’s children had been “on the road” since 5 a.m. yesterday morning, on their feet for much of the day to join the procession and pay their respects to their mother at the wakes.

King Charles and Princess Anne marched behind their mother’s coffin with their younger siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, on their way to St Giles’ Cathedral

After traveling 170 miles to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin rested overnight in the oak-panelled throne room (Pictured: The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on Sunday)

Many will point out that, even into their seventies, King Charles and Princess Anne are completely devoted to their royal duties.

The Queen’s two eldest children, who are believed to have been by her bedside when she died in Balmoral, have been exceptionally busy since her death.

On Sunday, Princess Anne was spotted with rare emotion as she followed the hearse carrying her mother’s coffin from the Aberdeenshire Estate to the Palace og Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, a six-hour journey.

After participating in yesterday’s procession as she escorted her mother’s coffin to the cathedral, she became the first woman to ever participate in the ‘Vigil of the Princes’.

She is also expected to follow her mother’s coffin to London on Wednesday, where the late Queen will remain in state until her funeral on Monday.

Meanwhile, the new king has put a brave face on his grief to ensure that his ascent to the throne remains smooth.

Just a day after his mother passed away, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, flew from Aberdeen to London, where he met the benefactors at Buckingham Palace that evening, before giving his maiden address to the nation.

The new monarch honored his mother in his speech when he vowed to serve his subjects with “loyalty, respect and love.”

The next morning, he and the Queen Consort attended St. James’s Palace, where the Accession Council met to formalize the new king’s accession to the throne. There he signed an oath to uphold the Church of England and addressed the Council.

When the ceremony was over, the King flew back to Scotland where he joined the Princess, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to march behind their mother’s coffin as it went to St Giles’ Cathedral and the Vigil of Princes attended.

Today the King has traveled to Belfast where he and the Queen Consort will attend a number of royal engagements.