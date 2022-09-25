Kim Kardashian wears striking leopard print bodysuit and matching coat at dinner with North West

Kim Kardashian showed her wild side when she dined out with her daughter North West on Sunday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

The reality star, 41, made sure to turn heads when she sported a striking leopard print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots with high heels.

The ensemble of the American socialite Kim had a translucent bodystocking with a polo collar in the same print.

She completed her look by wearing a dramatic fur coat off her shoulders, with the piece on the floor behind her.

The businesswoman carried a leopard-print handbag and opted for a layer of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features.

Kim was in a good mood after her meal, smiling and laughing with North, nine, as they waited for their transport back to their Italian accommodation.

North was wearing black cargo pants, her pants glowing under the bright flashlights of the nearby paparazzi.

She completed her look by wearing a white T-shirt while dancing with her famous mother.

Kim is also mum to Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, who she shares with rapper ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

The Kardashians star Kim has been in Milan with her offspring, her sister Khloe, 38, and her mother Kris Jenner, 66.

Style icon Kim is promoting her collaboration with designers Dolce & Gabbana, with the new collection featuring at the Milan Fashion Week show this week.

The looks include a slew of her signature corsets and distressed pieces, with the show’s models wearing a ‘KIM’ choker when taking to the catwalk.

Streamed live via Instagram, the show opened with dramatic lights flickering, paparazzi camera clicks and sound effects of “We love you Kim” screams, before a video exploded on a screen as the models took to the catwalk.

Kim capped it off and hit the runway with designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

And if they post a limited collection on their website after the show, shoppers can now pick up a £150 Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt with a print of Kim eating pasta.

The collaboration, dubbed “Ciao, Kim,” has been teased via social media for the next few days — with a slew of vintage Hollywood-style ads featuring Kim.

She has once again blackmailed iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in the new campaign, even projecting her face onto the building of Dolce & Gabbana’s store in Milan.

And as the epitome of Italian glamour, an ad showed her peroxide-blonde hair bundled away as she ate a cone of traditional gelato, surrounded by hunting paparazzi.