Kim Kardashian sizzles in a plunging black bodysuit while on a boat following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian made hearts beat faster when she set out on a boat with her family on Sunday for some maritime fun on a boat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Kardashians star, 41, donned a deep black bodysuit that she partially unzipped, revealing her roomy cleavage and covering her eyes in oversized shades of black.

It marked the first time the SKIMS mogul had been spotted since her split with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, earlier this month.

The reality TV beauty wore her platinum blonde locks tied loosely in a messy bun held together by a white hair clip.

At one point, Kim was seen pulling down her sunglasses and checking something on her phone.

The businesswoman seemed to have a fresh face for the day and let her natural beauty shine through.

Kim’s nine-month romance with the former Saturday Night Live star came to an end in early August while he was filming his movie Wizards in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

However, their luxurious stay in a luxurious five-star ‘eco-lodge’ in the jungle was apparently not enough to save the couple’s relationship.

A source close to Pete told DailyMail.com: ‘Their breakup was completely amicable. They had a great time while it lasted, but long distance and different priorities saw the end.’

The former couple were first linked in October last year, weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now exes shared an on-screen kiss.

During a confession for her new Hulu show The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she felt “a vibe” when she kissed Pete on Saturday Night Live and was struck with a desire to “try something different.”

After he failed to show up at her after-party, she contacted a comedy show producer and managed to secure Pete’s phone number, though a serious romance was far from her mind.

“I didn’t even think, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to have a relationship with him,'” Kim admitted, explaining that she was “basically just DTF.”

Kim recently defended Davidson after her third ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, 45, posted a mock-up newspaper page announcing Pete’s “death” just two days after his split from Kim.

Dailymail.com reported exclusively that a source said Kim found Kanye’s Instagram post — an image from a fake New York Times newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” — “awful.”

An insider close to the star said: “Kim won’t take this. She demands that Kanye take down the mail, but he won’t.’

“She defended Pete vigorously. She will never come to Kanye again because of the way he treated the people she loves and respects.

“She went out of her way to have a good co-parenting situation for the kids.”

“She won’t take this kind of behavior from him.”

The source added: ‘Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still going on. She thinks people shouldn’t like this post – and Instagram shouldn’t allow this kind of harassment.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Pete is seeing a therapist for “trauma therapy” after months of online harassment by Kanye about his relationship with Kim.

The actor is said to have found the rapper’s ‘attention and negativity’ a ‘trigger’ and has been receiving trauma therapy since April.

A source told People: ‘He has had a lot of trauma therapy’ [due to Kanye]. The attention and negativity of Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help.’

Kim’s split from Pete comes as she’s still ironing out the legal details of her divorce from the rapper, with whom she shares four children — North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Although Kim initially filed to end the marriage in February 2021, the process is still ongoing.