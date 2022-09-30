Kim Kardashian just launched a massive collection of SKIMS bras (and they feel as good as they look)
Kim Kardashian just released a massive collection of SKIMS bras that were three years in the making, and you can finally get yours now (and yes, they fit like a dream).
Kim Kardashian has been working hard. The latest addition to WASTE, a generous collection of bras, has just arrived, and many of the styles are already sold out. As Kardashian herself said in a recent video shared on Instagram, “These are the most comfortable bras you’ll ever wear.”
It’s a tall order for anyone who has endured the massive struggle of finding the so-called “perfect” bra, to the point where many simply settle for something that’s only vaguely comfortable.
Here’s Kim herself modeling the Naked Scoop Sleeveless Bra, which she described in a clip as “a sports bra but very skinny, like a tank. I always need to wear a bra, and with this… this is the bra.”
This sweater style is wire-free for comfort and features removable pads so you can customize your look.
That problem becomes a thing of the past thanks to the release of SKIMS, which took three years to develop. The range is a natural progression from the brand’s successful collection of bralettes. With both wired and wireless options, it’s a must-have for anyone in dire need of a bra upgrade.
As always, everything is available in a wide range of skin tones and sizes, making them the perfect fit for virtually all body types. That they’re among the softest, most flattering bras you’ll ever try on is just another big plus. Here are some highlights of the range.
Everyone needs at least one reliable t-shirt bra. It’s a proven classic that ideally should be sinfully smooth and provide full coverage so you can easily reach for it every day.
The structure of the SKIMS Fits Everybody T-shirt bra is particularly supportive thanks to the underwire, while the soft padding enhances your silhouette.
A good cotton bra can be hard to find, as anyone who has experienced frustrating fabrics that stretch after the first wear or wash can attest.
This model is designed to be different, offering the label’s signature Powermesh lining for optimal breathability along with a seamless, supportive structure that maintains its shape over the long haul.
Something that’s light as air, wireless, and sinfully smooth to the touch? It just might be the bra of your dreams, and chances are you’ll never look back once you slip into this full-coverage option.
With molded cups and a little extra coverage on the sides, you can count on it to provide precisely the support and comfort you demand in an everyday bra.
There’s a reason so many women take their bra off the minute they get home: they can’t stand that snug, snug feeling that gets worse and worse as the day goes on.
To the rescue comes this lightweight model that does more than honor its name. It’s so light you may not even remember you’re wearing it. It’s perfect for everyday wear when breathability is what you really crave.
There’s nothing like a whisper light bra that still manages to provide the kind of lift and support you crave.
With its unlined cups, this is a sexy option that offers a coveted combination of fashion and function. It’s a dream with its lush mix of nylon and elastane for essential stretch.