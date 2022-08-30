Khloe reflects on ex Tristan Thompson’s infidelities in The Kardashians trailer

Khloe Kardashian reflected on her ex Tristan Thompson’s infidelity in a new trailer released Monday for The Kardashians’ second series.

The reality star, 38, has had a rough year after Tristan was embroiled in a paternity scandal with another woman, which was revealed just after the couple found out they would be welcoming a second child through a surrogate mother.

Reflecting on her roller coaster year, Khloe said in the trailer, “It was incredibly hard going through what I’ve been through.”

Her Say:

She added: “I just feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl” because of the investigation into her tumultuous relationship.

The new trailer comes just weeks after Khloe – who shares daughter True Four with Tristan – welcomed her second child with the NBA player, via surrogate.

The on-again, off-again couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child, just months after their latest breakup.

Rollercoaster:

Discussing the new baby in the just-released trailer, Khloe said, “It’s going to be really exciting and I’m ready!”

Their breakup was featured in the final few episodes of their Hulu series The Kardashians, when Kim discovered DailyMail.com’s exclusive report on Tristan’s paternity scandal with another woman.

Khloe and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed their child True in 2018.

Angry:

Tristan is also father to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Last year, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively that the love rat would become a father for the third time after Nichols decided to sue the athlete for child support and for reimbursement of medical and pregnancy-related expenses.

According to bombshell documents, Theo was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson’s 30th birthday in March, while he was still dating Khloe, with whom he shares four-year-old daughter True, and now a son.

Opening:

Thompson denied being the father until DNA test results proved otherwise, after which he took to Instagram with a statement apologizing to Khloe.

“Today the paternity test results show that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the grief and humiliation I inflicted on you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Khloe, who divorced Tristan again in January, is said to be over the moon “nine” weeks after the birth of the couple’s second child.

Family:

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey,” said a source close to the situation People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

The exes have been in a roller coaster relationship since they first started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors started circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child.

Drama:

Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her several times, but somehow they managed to stick together.

They eventually broke up in February 2019 when it was revealed that he had cheated on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, they found their way back to each other the following year, in part by spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They broke up again in June 2021 before reuniting, but their five-year on-off relationship ended again after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in December 2021 that he fathered a child with Nichols while still involved with Khloe.