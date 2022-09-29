Kevin Hart thinks fans needs to back down after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Kevin Hart has once again responded to the feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith.

When appearing on the Drink Champs podcast the 43-year-old Jumanji star said the performers need to work out their differences in their own time away from the audience.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star infamously punched the Fargo star onstage at the most recent Academy Awards ceremony, which took place last March.

Speaking: Kevin Hart publicly expressed his views on the feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith on the most recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast, released earlier this month

When asked about his opinion of Smith, 54, he said he personally admired the Independence Day star for his role in making progress for African Americans in the entertainment industry.

He stated, “Will Smith is why the idea that African Americans are attached to global IP is commonplace. Studios bet on more colors because of the work Denzel [Washington] were doing in the beginning, right?’

The Cop Out star added: “You need the faces that deliver the universal return. So I’m not going to cheat Will and pretend he wasn’t and wasn’t that guy.’

Hart continued, “People make mistakes, and mistakes should give them time to fucking mend.”

Hot take: During his performance, the 43-year-old comedian said that the performers should work out their differences in their own time and that they should be given the space of the audience; Smith hits Rock in March

The comedian then stated that the performers should be left alone to mend their differences and that the star of Suicide Squad would benefit greatly from a comeback.

He stated, “Let Will recover from it. Let Chris go back to work normally. Let two men be men and sort that out if they want to. If they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t.

“This is no longer the world’s problem – it’s Will and Chris’s problem. Let them handle that. The world needs to get out and let them recover,” he said.

Hart was also asked about his view of the incident as a married man, stating that Smith’s outburst was an expression of his devotion to his wife.

“There is no world where a woman who is with a man does not know the level of respect that her husband demands and wants for her,” he said.

Hart previously spoke to Entertainment tonight and expressed that Smith should be given a chance to redeem himself in public.

‘People are people and as people we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about recognizing the present and doing your best to move forward,” he said.

Remorseful: The I Am Legend star has made several public apologies to Rock in the months since the incident

The artist also stated that he hoped “the two will find a way to find some comfort in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I like to see people being the best.’

He added: ‘I still love’ [Smith]I still love Chris, and you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. In the end, life goes on and people grow, so give him the chance to do that.”

The I Am Legend star has made several public apologies to Rock in the months following the incident.

He also shared a lengthy video on his YouTube account last July in which he apologized to the comedian, his immediate family and his wife for his behavior.

The Spiral star has also made several comments about the situation during several stand-up appearances.