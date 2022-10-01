Kevin Garnett calls for Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to step up amid the Ime Udoka scandal

Kevin Garnett has called on Boston’s star players to lead the team through the “dark times” of the Ime Udoka scandal.

Udoka was given a one-year suspension for violating team policies amid rumors that he was having a consensual relationship with a female staffer.

Garnett was featured in a preview video for Showtime Basketball’s full “Certified Smoke” 2022-23 NBA season preview, calling on young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylon Brown to perform.

“The question is still, ‘Who’s going to lead them,'” he asked. “Is this when Tatum and Brown perform?”

Garnett was joined by fellow Celtics great Paul Pierce, along with former NBA champions and ‘All the Smoke’ podcast hosts, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

“The dressing room, the consistency has to be a thousand,” Garnett said. “Your real leader, your general won’t be there for a whole year.”

General of Boston [Udoka]the team was about to hang a banner of the 18th NBA Finals on the rafters of TD Garden.

“Just think about all those promises, all the investments they made to get to the final and what that year was like. You’ve all been there,” Garnett said. “It is very difficult to make it to the final. Think about going home a loser, and going home on vacation and every time you see someone reminded of that shit and then you come in here to do this [Udoka’s suspension].

‘Dark times show themselves in personnel. This is when people get up and this is when you come out and get wings.”

Udoka talks to his team during time-out, Brown and Tatum pay close attention

Barnes added that Celtics players will repeatedly face questions about Udoka’s suspension throughout the season.

“Every time they go through a break this season, it’s brought up if they lose two or three games,” Barnes said.

It remains to be seen whether Udoka’s absence from the team will last only one season while he is suspended, or whether he will face further discipline.

A recent report noted that the investigation into his alleged affair with a female member of staff revealed that he “used abusive language” before the initiation of the inappropriate relationship.

The language would be a key factor in the time he was suspended, and would probably make it more difficult for him to eventually recover.