Kenyan nurse, 24, living in Canada drowns while live streaming herself from a swimming pool 

A Kenyan nurse living in Canada drowned in a motel pool while streaming the horrific moment live on Facebook as her father begs for donations to fly her body home for burial.

Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, 24, could be seen in the deep end of a pool at the Key Motel in Chastworth, Ontario, where she was staying as a guest, on Thursday night. She was seen struggling to float above the water after diving in from the shallow end, images of the moment on social media shows.

The young woman, who was a health professional living in Toronto, reacted seconds before going back into the water to comments from her friends and followers in the live stream.

Her body was discovered at the bottom of the pool later in the day after two men mistook her for a poodle, due to her long, curly hair and multicolored one-piece clothing, according to the Kenyan newspaper. The star.

“I’m not getting into that pool. It looks like a real dead person,” one of the two men said in the live stream on Facebook. The residents called the front desk before the Ontario Provincial Police were notified of the incident.

The victim was in Chatsworth because she worked at Country Lane, a nursing home that provides long-term care. The Toronto Star reported.

“She worked with seniors to the end,” Alfonce Nyamwaya, one of Helen’s close friends, told the Canadian outlet, emphasizing that she was one of many health workers who had worked long hours in care homes during COVID.

“She really had a passion for that,” he added.

Hellen had recorded herself for nearly ten minutes diving into the deep end of the pool before gasping for air, screaming for help and kicking with both arms and legs before being found at the bottom of the pool three hours later.

The Nyabuto family told CNN that Hellen shared an apartment in Toronto with her brother and that she studied nursing while working part-time.

“She’s been in Canada for about three years now,” added Enock, who comes from a family of six children, including his sister. Hellen had been granted a 10-year visa to continue her studies in Canada.

Hellen was also the family’s breadwinner after her father, Kyondi Nyabuto, helped him fund her siblings’ education at home in Kisii, Kenya.

“Hellen was the breadwinner of her family at home,” Nyamawaya told the Toronto Star. “She supports them and a big hole has been made.”

Furthermore, Hellen had not returned to Kenya since her arrival on Canadian soil in 2019.

“She helped me financially to raise her siblings, especially regarding school fees and other expenses. I’m stuck now and back to square one. I wonder how her younger siblings will continue to study,” Kiyondi Nyabuto told CNN.

The father of six added that social media claims that Hellen had planned her death are untrue.

“I hear some people claim that she said on WhatsApp that she would die soon in Canada. As her father, she never shared any information with me that suggested she was in distress or in any form,” Nyabuto said. The standardKenya’s largest newspaper.

He went on to reveal that he only learned about Wendy’s death after receiving a text message from one of Hellen’s friends, informing him of the drowning.

His daughter was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening and several attempts to resuscitate her were carried out by emergency medical services.

Canadian authorities contacted Nyabuto to inform him of his daughter’s condition, but did not disclose what had happened to her or why she was taken to hospital.

Hellen often laughed on her Facebook live stream as she connected with her friends and followers before tragedy struck.

She was constantly going in and out of the pool to check on her phone, where she was streaming live, and also dove her head under the pool water several times. She also held her breath underwater for several seconds during a breathing exercise.

The Kenyan health worker had self-contained for nearly ten minutes as she plunged into the deep end of the pool. Seconds later, Hellen struggled for air and heard loud screams as she kicked and waved her arms.

About two minutes later, there was no more activity in the pool water as it remained still and the area had become quiet.

Three hours later, she was found dead in the water, while the video on her phone continued to record.

Hellen’s body is expected to be repatriated to Nairobi, Kenya, where most of her family lives

Meanwhile, Enock paid tribute to his older sister Go finance me, describes her as ‘full of a life. With a warm smile and a charming heart. Everyone who met Wendy was relieved. She was passionate about her work and touched many hearts.’

As of Tuesday, the Nyabuto family has raised C$3,094 (Canadian dollars) from a $50,000 goal.

The money will be invested in the repatriation of Hellen’s body to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police told the Toronto Star that “steps are being taken” to remove the video from social media.