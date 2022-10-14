Kentucky woman, 97, pictured sitting in devastation of her flooded home dies 'of a broken heart'

<!–

A 97-year-old Kentucky woman has died ‘of a broken heart’ just three months after a photo of her sitting devastated in her flood-ravaged home swept the internet.

Mae Amburgey died Saturday, three months after the photo of her sitting on her nearly submerged bed in her Whitesburg home was widely shared online, her granddaughter Missy Amburgey Crovetti announced.

Amburgey was rescued from his Whitesburg home along with three others when Kentucky was hit by historic flooding that swept away homes and cars.

Harrowing video footage at the time showed her being pulled through deep, dirty brown water to safety – but sadly the anguish of the floods proved too much for Amburgey to bear.

The 97-year-old’s home was beyond saving, and Amburgey plunged into despair, which ultimately killed her, Crovetti said.

“I feel she died of a broken heart,” Crovetti wrote on a GoFundPage originally dedicated to helping his grandmother recover from the flood. “While our hearts are completely broken, we are also relieved that she is no longer in pain. ‘

Mae Amburgey, pictured, has died three months after this photo of her sitting devastated in her flood-ravaged Kentucky home swept the internet. Her grandson believes the stress of the flood killed her

Amburgey’s home (pictured above) was destroyed after it was almost completely submerged in raging floods in July

The elderly woman’s family helps her save items that were preserved during the flood

Several items remained on the ground as the family tried to sort through what could be salvaged

Amburgey’s university diploma was recovered by her grandson. It was partially covered in mud

Granddaughter Missy Amburgey Crovetti has helped her 97-year-old grandmother get her home back after almost everything was destroyed in the historic flood

Amburgey was rescued with her son after they were trapped inside their home.

Video footage showed the heroic moment a Good Samaritan saved Amburgey and her family by using a floatie to guide them through the raging flood waters.

The 97-year-old had to swim to safety until she reached the boats waiting to help. She was later hospitalized.

After returning to his home, Amburgey realized that everything had been destroyed and soaked in water.

Granddaughter Crovetti, who said her grandmother was an ‘incredible force’, set up a GoFundMe to help the elderly woman recover.

‘Her house is a total mess and like so many from the area, she may not have flood insurance,’ Crovetti wrote at the time. ‘Any help would be greatly appreciated. She has never lived outside of Ermine, Kentucky and would love to stay home.’

The fundraiser raised $16,597. It is unclear what the funds will now be used for.

The kitchen in Amburgey’s home was seen in ruins. The side kitchen door leading outside was seen by its hinges

Windows in the home were nearly broken off and dirt covered the floor of one room

Piles of mud remained on the floor near a damaged fireplace

Mud covered the floor along with random objects

A cupboard was seen damaged with an iron on the top shelf

Piles of wood remained in one room along with empty picture frames

The curtains on the window remained as they leaned slightly from the rod

Three months after the catastrophic floods, the death toll in Kentucky rose to 43, as two more people died of health complications and another is still missing, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Thursday.

Officials said Aug. 1 they expected to find bodies weeks after the flood, especially after the Kentucky National Guard conducted about 700 air rescues in a week and 600 more by boat.

Water levels in parts of the state, including the river at Whitesburg, rose 20 feet within hours as flash flooding threatened the state in July.