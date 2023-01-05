Kendall Jenner wears optical illusion panelled dress as she leaves Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner

<!–

Kendall Jenner looked incredible as she went home pictured Wednesday night in a dress with optical illusion panels.

The 27-year-old model wore the ensemble as she was pictured leaving BFF Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

She was in good company that night as Hailey and Justin Bieber were also in attendance.

Exit: Kendall Jenner wore a dress with optical illusion panels as she left BFF model and influencer Lauren Perez’s birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica on Wednesday

Kendall was pictured leaving the eatery alone with heeled ankle boots and a handbag in hand.

She had a big smile on her face as she sat next to her driver and got ready to go home.

Model and influencer Lauren married David Waltzer in 2021 in a star-studded affair on Miami Beach.

On the road: Kendall was pictured leaving the eatery alone with heeled ankle boots and a handbag in hand

Cheerful; She had a big smile on her face as she sat next to her driver and got ready to go home

The couple welcomed their child Snow last year.

David, A&R partner and manager at Electric Feel Entertainment, paid tribute to Lauren on Instagram that night.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to Snow’s mother. Love of my life. Thank you for giving me the best gift in the universe besides yourself.”

Meanwhile, Kendall and her best friend Hailey enjoyed a wild weekend in Aspen to usher in 2023, along with Hailey’s husband Justin.

Love of her life: Model and influencer Lauren married David Waltzer in 2021 in a star-studded affair on Miami beach

There was also Kylie’s daughter Stormi and her best friend Stassie Baby.

Kendall split with Devin Booker in October, but didn’t have a “terrible breakup.”

She’s been in an on-off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021, and while the couple reportedly broke up for a second time, a source close to the star of The Kardashians has claimed that their breakup just a result of planning problems.

The insider told E! News: “Their schedules didn’t line up and eventually the relationship really took its course. There is no bad blood. It wasn’t a terrible breakup.’

A-list friends: Hailey Bieber also attended the birthday dinner wearing a mini and knee-high boots