Katie Price enjoys very raunchy burlesque show during wild night out for pal’s birthday

She denied breaking up with fiancé Carl Woods in a bizarre TikTok post this weekend.

But there was no trace of Katie Price’s beauty as she enjoyed a wild night out for her best friend and hairdresser Mikey Kardashian’s birthday.

Mikey shared snaps from the fun night out on Instagram, revealing that he and Katie were entertained by a raunchy burlesque show at London’s NoMad Hotel.

Katie can be seen in one of the snaps pouting and posing with Mikey and a friend and looking glamorous in a white crochet top.

The group also included Love Island star Amber Gill, who enjoyed the risqué cabaret show with nearly naked dancers.

The dancers wore sheer diamond panties and playfully set their nipples on fire as part of the raunchy routine.

It was a fun-filled weekend for Katie, who also enjoyed a family day out, days after she denied breaking up with fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamor model, 44, kept her hand hidden as she posed with her mother Amy, stepfather Paul and sister Sophie, 32, during a day at the polo.

Katie showed off her huge midriff tattoos in a taupe crop top paired with a flowing skirt and wedges.

She wore her locks tight and straight and wore a rich palette of makeup.

Sophie shared a sweet photo of Katie with the couple’s terminally ill mother, Amy, who has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The outing comes after Katie became embroiled in drama after she confirmed her split from Carl on Thursday via a blunt and now deleted TikTok comment.

But later that day, Katie was forced to make it clear that she and Carl didn’t break up because she claimed her account had been hacked and that she’s still in a relationship with him.

She wrote: ”My account has been hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods.”

The comment comes just days after Carl, 33, took to Instagram to launch a furious rant, denying that he and Katie had broken up, claiming that he was “the best f*****g guy out there.” she ever had’.

The couple had been rumored to have split up after it was reported that the mother of five had publicly announced their romance was over as they enjoyed a boozy night out.

Filming from her home earlier this month, Carl angrily stated that the couple were still together and raged that he was on the “front line” and therefore deserved recognition.

He started: ‘You are all full of s**t.’

He turned the camera around to show Katie and continued, “Look, here she is. I’m still in the damn house. All this, ‘Oh, we want her to have a shot of him’. Why don’t you all just fuck off?’

He went on to claim that he was the best man she’d ever been with and that he “supported this woman through everything.”

Carl raged, ‘Because you know something, you want to know the truth? I’m the best fucking guy she ever had. And I’m the one who suffers, nobody else.’

“So all this, ‘Oh, he’s a bad person, he’s this, he’s that, he’s got to go…’ F**k off everyone, ’cause you’re full of shit. I’m the one on the front line, I suffer the shit and I’m the one who helps her, nobody else.

“I support this woman in everything. I’m the one who gets the bullshit, nobody else.

“So no, we’re not broken up, I’m still at her house, damn it with your b******t because you don’t know anything and you’re pretending.”

He continued: “I’m tired, I’m tired of being sullied for being such a bad person – and yes, I’m raging, because you know what? It’s bothered me for months and months and months… ‘Oh, she’s not happy with him, she’s unhappy with him’.

“I’m the one who’s always made a mug of all the time, nobody else, and I suffer and I help so much.”

In the video, Katie could be heard saying, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses’

Katie first sparked split rumors this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The controversial star was seen in her stepfather Paul’s Instagram photo, three weeks after she went off social media for “personal reasons”.

It was then alleged that she had told people she is very single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie let her hair down and told people her engagement to Carl was over.

“She said the couple had been rowing non-stop on vacation and that it had come to an end when she decided to let it last a day when they returned home.

“Katie’s loved ones hope it’s over for good after their rocky romance takes its toll.”

Despite Katie’s alleged comments, Carl seemed to point out that he was still engaged to Katie when he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday in which Katie showed off her dazzling ring as she sat next to her dog and horse.

In the video, Katie could be heard saying, “This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening at the stables that feed the horses.’

MailOnline contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives at the time for comment.

It also followed Katie’s decision to leave social media for “personal reasons.”

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram earlier this month: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star disabled comments on the post, which she captioned with various heart emojis.