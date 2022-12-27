Katie Holmes and her 16-year-old daughter Suri, whom she had with ex-husband Tom Cruise, were spotted out on vacation this week.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted Tuesday at the Newark airport, not far from New York City, where they both live.

For her latest performance, the 44-year-old actress looked as stylish as ever, shielding herself from the north-eastern chill in a long black coat.

Legging it: Katie Holmes and her 16-year-old daughter Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, were seen in the middle of their vacation trips this week.

She warmed up even more by wrapping herself in a star-patterned Christmas scarf that complemented the pink mask she was wearing.

Katie’s excursions come during a breather before she makes her grand return to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade.

In February, he will open off-Broadway in the role of a fictional movie star in Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, Term reports.

The playwright’s previous show, Photograph 51, ran in London with a cast headlined by Nicole Kidman, Katie’s predecessor as Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.

On the move: The mother-daughter duo were spotted Tuesday at the Newark airport, not far from New York City, where they both live

His most recent appearance on the New York stage was in the 2012 Broadway performance of Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts.

Katie starred in Dead Accounts opposite Norbert Leo Butz, the theater heartthrob who played the male lead in the original cast of Wicked.

He previously made his Great White Way debut in a star-studded revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons in 2008.

Showing off: For her latest outing, the 44-year-old actress was stylish as ever, sheltering from the northeastern chill in a long black coat.

The dazzling cast included such luminaries as The Crown actor John Lithgow, The Birdcage actress Dianne Wiest and Morning Glory sizzle Patrick Wilson.

While promoting her career on All My Sons, she gushed npr: ‘I’ve always wanted to do a Broadway play, ever since I was a little girl.’

At the time, she was still Mrs. Tom Cruise, and her worldwide fame was touted as a box office draw for her first appearance on the New York stage.

“I’ve really enjoyed having the opportunity to rehearse during this time, work on a character and discover more and more…every night is different,” he said. “And the whole experience of a live performance is incredibly different.”