Kate Mara gives a glimpse of her baby bump she steps out with husband Jamie Bell and their daughter

She announced in a subtle Instagram post last month that she was expecting her second child with husband Jamie Bell.

And on Wednesday, Kate gave Mara a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a white floral dress as she, Jamie and their daughter returned from dinner at Little Dom’s in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

The actress, 39, placed a protective hand on her stomach as she drove her blue tutu-clad little girl back to the car after their meal.

Kate looked stunning in the summery dress adorned with blue flowers, and the Fantastic Four star completed her look with peach loafers, sunglasses and a delicate gold necklace.

Billy Elliott star Jamie, 36, cut a casual figure in a dark navy T-shirt, black sweatpants and a sports cap as he strolled in front of his girls.

Jamie and Kate previously welcomed their oldest child in the spring of 2019. The couple have never revealed their daughter’s name or exact date of birth.

Announcing the birth a few weeks after it happened, she wrote, “We had a baby a few weeks ago…here are her feet.”

Kate announced on Instagram last month that she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie.

Kate shared the exciting news by posting a photo of herself and the movie star holding hands as they walked down a street together.

“There are three of us in this photo,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Jamie also has a nine-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood, 34.

Kate and Jamie first met when they starred together in the superhero film Fantastic Four, which began filming in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in May 2014.

By the end of 2015, Bell and Mara had already started their romance, which led to them getting married in July 2017.

Kate can then be seen in the comedy drama film Call Jane, which will be released in October.

Kate is the older sister of fellow actress Rooney Mara, 37, who is married to Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, 47. Rooney and Joaquin welcomed a son in 2020 whom they named River in honor of the actor’s late brother.