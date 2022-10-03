Karl Stefanovic says ISIS brides and their children should not be allowed back into Australia

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has clashed with Bill Shorten after declaring Islamic State brides and their children stranded in Syria should not be brought back to Australia.

The Cabinet’s national security committee will meet on Tuesday to formally approve a rescue plan to repatriate more than a dozen families who recently underwent ‘risk assessments’ following an undercover ASIO mission to the war-torn nation.

Sixteen Australian women and 42 children have been held in al-Roj refugee camp in northeastern Syria near the Iraqi border for three and a half years since the fall of Islamic State in March 2019.

The Today Show host said on Tuesday morning there was ‘no way in the world’ these families should be allowed to return to Australia after leaving to join their husbands fighting for the terror group.

The former Labor leader was tight-lipped about his feelings on the matter, saying Australians would like to know that ‘natural security is intact’.

“I mean, a lot of these kids are under six, of course, and they had no say in what happened to them, but it’s a matter of national security and there’s probably not much more I can add ,” Shorten said. the breakfast show.

Stefanovic then said Mr Shorten’s comments made it sound like he did not support the move.

“No not at all,” Mr Shorten argued.

‘I have no sympathy for some of the guys who went over there, no sympathy at all, but if you’re a child under six, don’t pretend anyone really asked their permission.

“I can see both points of view.”

Shorten said it was a matter of national security, noting there were children under six who should be allowed to return to Australia

But his comments were not enough to convince Stefanovic, who said he did not think Mr Shorten would support it if he ‘had a choice’.

‘Oh no, if I have conveyed it, then it is not true at all,’ replied the Prime Minister.

“I just want to reassure people that it’s about national security first, they’re going to be the considerations, a lot of these are children under the age of six, so I’m not going to pretend you’re just giving up Australian citizens under the age of six.”

The women and children will be taken to a third country in the Middle East before returning to Australia.

“I think if you make a decision to go overseas with someone and fight for the Islamic State, you make the decision as a family, there’s no way in the world you should be allowed to come back here, Stefanovic said.

The Federal Government’s controversial move to reverse the policy banning foreign fighters and those who fled to Syria and Iraq to help them has divided opinion in Australia.

Former ADF intelligence analyst Shane Healey previously told The Project Australia it was “100 per cent” committed to bringing the families home.

‘I don’t see how we can bring refugees out of Sudan, out of Afghanistan and out of other war-torn countries and leave Australian citizens in such a terrible state.’

He stressed that women and children rescued from the detention camp will not be flown to Australia immediately and will need further assessment before they can return home, a process that could take months.

‘They will take them to a host nation somewhere in the Middle East and give them a holistic assessment- psychological, education, medical and it takes weeks and then slowly unpack whether it’s trauma or medical issues and then start to build them up to integrate back into Australia,’ Mr Healey explained.

‘Most of the young children probably don’t even speak English or have had formal education, so that would be one of the processes.’

The project’s Waleed Aly said what he described sounded similar to other de-radicalisation programmes, which have a ‘sketchy’ track record abroad.

But Mr Healey was extremely confident that families would be successfully reintegrated back into Australia without difficulty – despite public outcry.