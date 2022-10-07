Kanye West says fashion industry wants Kim Kardashian to 'put her a** out' despite faith and family

Kanye West took to the fashion industry, the media and notable others on Thursday by commenting on the life of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 45-year-old musical artist, speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, said the fashion industry has tried to sexualize his ex-wife, 41, regardless of her performance.

“Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and laugh at her for being a 40-year-old multi-billionaire with four black kids and this is how fashion … how they want to present her.”

Latest: Kanye West, 45, addressed the fashion industry, the media and notable others by commenting on the life of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, on Thursday in a conversation with Tucker Carlson

West, who shares four children with Kim — daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three — was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

“I had a lot of problems with the images from SKIMS,” he said. “I felt like there were a lot of images that were overly sexualized and things I’d like to see my wife and certainly not my daughters do in the future to sell products. But it goes to another level when it’s like, “Okay, this is what my wife does. This is what she does for our kids.”

West also said that Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson have a certain influence on his ex-wife, which reinforces what she should be afraid of.

“There are so many things that get put in Kim’s head,” West said. ‘They bring influencers, like nobody ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, nobody in the fashion world knows where’ [Karefa-Johnson] came from. In my opinion, these people were practically made in a laboratory.’

West was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS

Said West: ‘I felt there were a lot of images that were overly sexualized and things I would like to see my wife and certainly not my daughters do in the future to sell products’

The musical artist said the fashion industry has tried to sexualize his ex-wife, regardless of her performance

West said Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson have a certain influence on his ex-wife, which reinforces what she should be afraid of

He continued, “One of the things they’re really good at is being nice and kind.

“And what they do is for people who have some kind of influence—whether it’s an educated black woman, like my mother, who became the head of the English department at Chicago State University, or whether it’s the most influential white woman in the world.” woman in the world because I’m my ex-wife – they always have people around them telling them what to be afraid of – not what to do or say, in particular, it’s what to be afraid of .’

West said, “There are so many things that get put in Kim’s head. They bring influencers, like nobody ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, nobody in the fashion world knows where [Karefa-Johnson] came from’

West was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS

West sat for the interview with Carlson amid a week of controversy, where he was criticized for a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line in which he and Owens wore sweaters that read White Lives Matter on the back.

West said that “if you have someone who isn’t afraid of them, like a Russell Brand or Candace Owens, it’s not that we have to agree with that, but they aren’t afraid to speak their mind.”

The Grammy Award-winning performer was also critical of how he was portrayed amid Kardashian’s former relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson prior to their split in August.

“The media made fun of me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my kids, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson]”Because I bought the house next door to see my kids,” said the Bound 2 singer.

West was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS

West also said Kim is closely associated with former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. She was pictured with Chelsea and Hillary this year

West also said Kim is closely associated with former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Carlson said West was shocked to learn after his divorce that Kim “had a close and secret relationship with the Clintons, and that they were working on her to get him to read from the script.”

West said: “It was interesting, a friend of mine told me that Kris and Kim called him because he had influence within the black community. And had called him to say, to get him to influence people to take the vaccination.

‘And I don’t have an opinion about that, I just wanted to make that a statement. It was wild that I didn’t know how close my own wife was to the Clintons—I didn’t know, I didn’t realize it then.”

West presided over his fashion show in one of the tops on Monday

West criticized Black Lives Matter in a tweet following the controversial fashion show

Gigi Hadid rushed to defend Karefa-Johnson after posting critical words about the showcase on Instagram Stories. The two were photographed in 2019

West sat for the interview amid a week of controversy, where he was criticized for a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line in which he and Owens wore sweaters that read White Lives Matter on the back.

West got into a war of words with Karefa-Johnson after she criticized the showcase on social media, calling it “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid rushed to defend Karefa-Johnson, writing to West, “You wish you had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. you’re a bully and a joke.’

West said on Instagram Tuesday that he met Karefa-Johnson to chat, saying he felt she was “used like Trevor Noah and other black people to talk about my facial expression.”

He added: “Gabby is my sister. We apologized to each other for the feeling we had for each other. We got along very well and have both experienced the struggle for acceptance in a world that is not our own.’

West also turned to Hadid, asking why she decided to intervene “when we want to take down a black man because he has a different political opinion.”