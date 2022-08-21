Kaia Gerber is casual cool as she grabs drinks with older brother Presley at Roger Room in Hollywood

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kaia and Presley Gerber were spotted Saturday night during a drink at Roger Room in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old model and her 23-year-old brother seemed to be having a good time at the celebrity’s favorite venue before hitting the bustling city streets.

The two initially attended a comedy show for comedian Mae Martin before heading to the trendy vintage-inspired bar for a drink.

Family affair: Kaia and Presley Gerber were spotted Saturday night having a drink at Roger Room in Hollywood

During the outing, Kaia wore a loose-fitting blue button-up shirt over a white undershirt.

The model also wore black pants and a set of multicolored Adidas sneakers while spending time with her older brother.

The social media personality carried a light green bag and tied her gorgeous brunette up in a bun.

She also made it a point to wear a black face covering after she left the club.

Having fun: The 20-year-old model and her 23-year-old brother seemed to be enjoying the celebrity’s favorite location before hitting the bustling city streets

Staying comfortable: Kaia wore a relaxed blue button-up shirt over a white undershirt during the outing

Presley chose to wear a large black coat because he enjoyed the company of his younger sister.

Kaia is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie, in which she will appear.

The program is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, originally written by Juliet McDaniel.

The show focuses on a woman trying to gain fame in Palm Beach’s high society.

Preparation: Kaia is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie, in which she will appear; she is seen in june

The cast of the program is led by Kristen Wiig, who will play Maxine Simmons.

Artists such as Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Ricky Martin will also appear on the show.

It was initially revealed that Gerber had been added to the cast of the program last June.

According to Deadlinethe fashion industry personality will play a manicurist named Mitzi.

Sign Up: It was initially revealed that Gerber had been added to the cast of the program last June; she is seen in may

The development of the program was first revealed to the public last February, when it was announced that the program had been given the green light.

Much of the cast, including the model, was brought together over the following months, and filming officially began last May.

mrs. American Pie will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service at an undisclosed date in the future.