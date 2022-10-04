Kaia Gerber dons a grey crop top and blue overshirt as she departs set of comedy Mrs. American Pie

<!–

Kaia Gerber cut a stylish figure as she took the set of the star-studded comedy Mrs. left American Pie in LA.

The model-turned-actress, 21, flashed a hint of her midriff in a gray crop top which she layered under a blue overshirt while donning beige pants.

She kept her essentials in a brown leather handbag, as well as a white one, and topped off her ensemble with a pair of blue trainers.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter had put her dark brown locks in a beehive haircut and was carrying a large bottle of white water to keep herself hydrated.

Kaia will have a recurring role as manicurist Mitzi in the comedy, having previously starred in American Horror Story.

She recently admitted that she feels “enormous pressure” while filming her comedic role in Mrs. American Pie.

“I don’t think I’m funny, but somehow I do comedy,” she said as she posed for a Flaunt cover story.

“And I’m just waiting — maybe someday people will find out I’m not funny, but I’ll drive it as long as I can.”

Kaia gushed that she grew up watching Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig on television and sharing her excitement about working with the stars.

Kristen took on a character before joining her co-star Josh Lucas on the set in Downtown LA the night before.

She made a statement in a dramatic sequined turban complete with fabric flowers and a 1970s tropical print dress from the Apple TV+ series.

Kristen, who plays as Maxine Simmons in the comedy, looked incredible in the off-the-shoulder number with a voluminous asymmetrical skirt.

She added a sequined belt and increased her length with a pair of vintage-style gold strappy heels.

Her blonde locks were styled in a low bun under her daring headpiece and she opted for a pair of glitzy earrings to complete her look.

Elsewhere, Josh looked smart in a tan suit with black lapels and a white shirt, which he wore with a bow tie as he prepared to film next to a vintage car.

Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, Mrs. American Pie shows Maxine Simmons (Kristen) trying to climb to the top of Palm Beach society in the early 1970s, even when troubles within her marriage and disdainful socialites threaten to block her ascent.

Ricky Martin plays Robert, a “confirmed bachelor” who teams up with Kristen’s Maxine after her husband leaves her during Thanksgiving 1969.

Devastated by the loss of her marriage and her social circle, Maxine asks Robert to start a fake family with her so Maxine can enter the Mrs. American Pie beauty pageant.

mrs. American Pie is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and produced by Laura.

The series was announced in February and shooting started in May.