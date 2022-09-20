Juventus: Pavel Nedved wants to bring Antonio Conte back despite his issues with Andrea Agnelli

Pavel Nedved wants to bring Antonio Conte back to Juventus despite the Tottenham manager’s poor relationship with boss Andrea Agnelli.

Conte left Juventus in the summer of 2014 after feeling he was not backed by Agnelli in the transfer window, with the pair famously having a spat last year when the current Spurs boss turned the middle finger at his former boss while in charge of Inter Milan.

Without their fall-out, Conte would have already returned to the Juventus dug-out.

Juventus director Pavel Nedved wants Antonio Conte (pictured) back at the club

Conte famously fell out with Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli towards the end of his stay at the club in 2014, which ended after he felt he was not getting the necessary backing in the market

Conte even turned his middle finger on Agnelli while coaching Inter Milan back in 2021

Back in 2019, Conte, while speaking to Italian media on the Mediaset TV show ‘lene’, said he could have returned to Turin as there was a ‘project to finish, left unfinished with Juventus’.

Juventus director Nedved and Tottenham chief executive Fabio Paratici – then at Juventus – tried desperately to convince Agnelli to bring Conte back to the club, without success as the club fell back on other solutions.

With Conte’s contract expiring in the summer of 2023, next year could be the right time for a return to Juventus. The Italian is one of the best coaches in the world and is perhaps the only man capable of reviving the club’s fortunes after a poor start to the season under Max Allegri.

Conte recently returned to Italy to spend a few days away from London, close to his family home in Turin, where his wife and daughter live.

Nedved (pictured) has previously tried to bring Conte back to the Bianconeri

Nedved and Conte are good friends and will surely have had the opportunity to speak to each other – with the prospect of returning to live close to his family a priority for Conte, who remains deeply attached to Juventus.

This despite his unpleasant relationship with Agnelli and some of the club’s most extreme fans.

Nedved has always welcomed the cause of a return for Conte, who is considered by some to be among the biggest traitors in the history of the Italian giants.

According to ‘Corriere dello Sport’ in 2019, Conte was always Nedved’s first choice to replace Allegri – who had then left after his first stint as manager – only for Agnelli to veto.

Agnelli is the main man responsible for the decision to bring Allegri back into the Juventus dug-out, a move that so far appears to have been a mistake. He could therefore convince himself to back his spat with Conte and look to bring him back to the best of the club.

Conte’s tenure at Tottenham has been brilliant so far, transforming the club’s fortunes by getting them back into the Champions League and possibly in contention for a Premier League title challenge this season.

However, his contract expires next summer and the question that all Tottenham and Juventus fans continue to ask is the same – what will Conte decide to do in June 2023?

Current manager Max Allegri’s position as manager is in danger after a poor start to the season

Juventus have won just two league games in seven and their worst moment of the season so far came at the weekend when they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Monza

It is difficult to imagine an extension of the deal without an upgrade of their work in the transfer market, because at this point he would prefer to return home to Italy, to complete the job he left unfinished eight years ago.

Conte is a coach who divides and does not unite, with Juventus fans even unsure of his return to the Allianz Stadium.

His betrayal of the club by joining Inter Milan burns like an open wound and is difficult for most irreconcilable part of the fans to accept this compromise.

However, the club’s choice does not have to satisfy the fans’ pleasure, but the team’s needs.

Conte’s relationship with Agnelli soured back in May 2014 when the manager hit out at the club by saying: ‘You can’t sit in the €100 euro restaurant if you only have €10 in your pocket.

‘In Europe there are financially unattainable teams, it will be very difficult for me to see an Italian team in the Champions League final for many years to come.’

Conte’s words irked Agnelli, who decided to look elsewhere from Conte after his departure with years of domestic titles – before dire defeats in the past three seasons.

Agnelli, he has always defended Allegri because his 5 consecutive years of Serie A title wins have disproved Antonio Conte’s words about the team’s competitiveness.

Conte would prefer to return ‘home’ to Italy to live closer to his family and has previously claimed there is ‘unfinished business’ at Juventus

Speaking at a shareholders’ meeting in 2017, the chairman said: ‘I thank Allegri, who has done a job that others had considered already finished.’

Their most famous jab since Conte’s departure came when the then Inter Milan manager pointed the middle finger at Agnelli during a Coppa Italia match with Juventus.

The Juventus president then came down the steps of the stand and told Conte to ‘f*** off’, confirming that relations had deteriorated.

But with just two wins in seven Serie A games so far this season, including their shock 1-0 loss at Monza at the weekend, the team are heading in the wrong direction and the Spurs manager is the only surgeon who can perform the open. heart surgery at Juventus needed to bring them new life.

Agnelli may have to put aside his strained relationship with Conte for the good of the club

The Bianconeri need a shock, an earthquake that can shake everything and restore new order.

The Italian outfit offers negative feelings to their fans at the moment and Allegri is a coach who cannot manage the team well.

Silent and combative as a player for Juventus, he became Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when he became a professional manager.

If Conte didn’t have that personality, he wouldn’t be a winning coach. His obsessive ferocity is his strength, and he can hardly win anything unless he finds an enemy to fight with.

Sometimes his character has led to mistakes that have paid dearly for Conte. The Italian is very loyal and at times his edgy nature risks not only working situations at the clubs he manages, but also the credibility of his relationship with the press.