Juventus fans ALREADY fear new signing Paul Pogba will be the heir to the injury-prone Aaron Ramsey

Juventus fans are scared, saddened and cursing their misfortune with the news of Paul Pogba’s injury as the French star takes a serious blow just days into the club’s pre-season tour in the US.

And the lateral meniscus lesion in his right knee would require surgery that would rule him out until 2023 and see him miss this winter’s World Cup, which would of course be a huge blow not only to the player but to his new club.

Supporters are now very concerned about how their big summer move for Pogba will play out, despite huge initial hype and excitement over the midfielder’s return to the club on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.

Juve fans fear the French midfielder will be the heir to injury-prone Aaron Ramsey (pictured)

A serious injury so early in his second Juve career could indicate that United willingly escorted Pogba to the exit, knowing he was physically weak – he’s 29 but appears to have the aches and pains of a 39-year-old, with the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that he has been suffering from his knee since the beginning of this year.

Did Juventus sufficiently assess the risk of signing Pogba before offering him a stellar four-year deal that will see him over 33 years of age at the club?

The feeling is that Juventus have gone all in on him and have already lost the bet. With the World Cup in Qatar later this year, it will take a lot of patience and caution not to jeopardize the entire season as a write-off.

The Bianconeri have no regrets about Pogba’s arrival, but must now make major decisions affecting the entire season, damaging manager Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Young midfielders Nicolo Fagioli, 21, and Nicolo Rovella, 20, have quickly moved up the midfield hierarchy and one could join the team at the start of the Serie A season in mid-August.

Young midfielder Nicolo Rovella (left) could start the season in August

THE NEW heir to AARON RAMSEY?

Pogba is a majestic and elegant player, but is at least as fragile as the Titanic. And at Juventus they have learned to worry if a player stumbles off the training ground.

‘Old Lady’ fans are terrified as the start of Pogba’s second stint in Turin is reminiscent of the start of Aaron Ramsey’s ill-fated Italian career.

The Welsh midfielder has missed numerous Juventus matches due to an endless string of injuries that have ruined his career. Last season, he made just five appearances in all competitions.

CEO Maurizio Arrivabene canceled the former Arsenal star’s contract with one year left, paying around £2.5million to cut the player who has disappointed Juventus fans the most in the past 10 years, and to pay his £2.5million. 400,000-a-week wages from the books.

The Italian giants have canceled Welsh star Ramsey’s contract after three seasons with injuries

Today, Juventus and its millions of fans fear that Pogba has inherited Ramsey’s role, both on the pitch and in the club’s infirmary.

Pogba has not started his second love affair with Juventus in the best way and now the Italian club will have to decide how to react to the summer transfer market to try and patch up the French midfielder’s long absence.

Ramsey is certainly more vulnerable than Pogba, but at the moment there are many similarities between the two, who have spent most of their careers with injuries hampering their ability to play regularly for a top club.

HAS JUVE ASSESSED THE RISK?

Pogba’s worst season physically was in 2019-2020. He suffered four injuries in just one year, a worrying record that deeply affected Manchester United’s season.

The first injury was to his back in August, the second to his ankle, causing him two more problems.

In January 2020, Pogba underwent surgery to fix the problem for good: but the recovery is taking a long time and has probably affected him to this day.

There are now questions about whether Juventus assessed the risk in signing 29-year-old Pogba

The World Cup-winning Frenchman suffered multiple injuries at previous club Manchester United

IS POGBA MORE FRAGILE THAN DYBALA?

The World Cup-winning star has had to miss 71 games in the past three years due to injuries that kept him off the field for 431 days.

That is a frightening record, which Juventus was aware of, even though physical checks on the player yielded excellent results.

In March, Juve rightly decided to get rid of Paulo Dybala due to the fragility of his injury record.

In seven years at the Allianz Stadium, ‘La Joya’ lost 371 days of football due to various injuries and now fans of the ‘Old Lady’ are wondering how and why the club sent Dybala away to buy another perpetually injured player like Pogba .

If Dybala plays more games than Pogba, the club will be inundated with criticism and the hope of the Juventus chiefs is for the French midfielder to recover from his injury as soon as possible.

News of Pogba’s absence will be a blow to Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri (above)

ARRIVABENE WAS NOT DELIVERED BUT THE TEAM IS IN SHOCK

An experienced man who has sailed stormy seas, Arrivabene understands how Pogba’s injury could be seen as an unpredictable setback given the Frenchman’s brilliant start to summer training.

Pogba’s injury shocked the dressing room as his cheerfulness and charisma are infectious.

His presence in the engine room was immediately felt positively by Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie and especially Denis Zakaria, who has played superbly in the first team matches since his move in January.

Despite the presence of the above midfielders, Pogba’s absence will be clearly felt.