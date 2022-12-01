Justine Hemmes & Madeline Holtznagel, Justine’s girlfriend and model, performed a loving-up display at an event in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Merivale tycoon Justin Hemmes and his gorgeous girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel turned heads on the red carpet at the Moët & Chandon event in Sydney on Thursday night.

The stylish pair packed on the PDA as they posed on the red carpet after arriving at the star-studded event.

The couple even smiled a few times as they posed for photos, as Hemmes gave Madeline a loving kiss on the side of her head.

Merivale tycoon Justin Hemmes and his gorgeous girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel turned heads on the red carpet at the Moët & Chandon event in Sydney on Thursday night

Justin, whose pub fortune is now estimated at a billion dollars, was a smashing figure in a classic tuxedo-style wardrobe.

The 50-year-old wore his long hair in a bun, wore a modest black bow tie and a crisp white shirt, which he paired with a black suit and black trousers.

Meanwhile, his model partner flashed plenty of flesh in a bold black outfit that clung to the body.

The beautiful tight outfit, characterized by a plunging bra piece and a sheer center piece, showed off the slender figure of the 26-year-old.

The pair even smiled a few times as they posed for photos, as Hemmes gave Madeline a loving kiss on the side of her head.

The lower half of the outfit, consisting of a tight-fitting skirt, hung over her ankles.

Madeline completed her look with a pair of black dress sandals, a simple black handbag and a delicate necklace.

Her hair was neatly tied up in a center-parted bun.

The 50-year-old pub mogul wore his long hair in a bun, wore a black bow tie and a crisp white shirt, which he paired with a black suit and black trousers

Madeline exuded plenty of flesh in a bold black outfit that clung to the body

Madeline and Justin have been dating for a while, and she also spent a lockdown at his mansion in Vaucluse in 2020.

She now reportedly lives in a Coogee penthouse that he owns.

The couple have been spotted in Sydney several times after confirming their romance.