Justine Hemmes & Madeline Holtznagel, Justine’s girlfriend and model, performed a loving-up display at an event in Sydney

Merivale tycoon Justin Hemmes and his gorgeous girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel turned heads on the red carpet at the Moët & Chandon event in Sydney on Thursday night.
The stylish pair packed on the PDA as they posed on the red carpet after arriving at the star-studded event.
The couple even smiled a few times as they posed for photos, as Hemmes gave Madeline a loving kiss on the side of her head.
Justin, whose pub fortune is now estimated at a billion dollars, was a smashing figure in a classic tuxedo-style wardrobe.
The 50-year-old wore his long hair in a bun, wore a modest black bow tie and a crisp white shirt, which he paired with a black suit and black trousers.
Meanwhile, his model partner flashed plenty of flesh in a bold black outfit that clung to the body.
The beautiful tight outfit, characterized by a plunging bra piece and a sheer center piece, showed off the slender figure of the 26-year-old.
The lower half of the outfit, consisting of a tight-fitting skirt, hung over her ankles.
Madeline completed her look with a pair of black dress sandals, a simple black handbag and a delicate necklace.
Her hair was neatly tied up in a center-parted bun.
Madeline and Justin have been dating for a while, and she also spent a lockdown at his mansion in Vaucluse in 2020.
She now reportedly lives in a Coogee penthouse that he owns.
The couple have been spotted in Sydney several times after confirming their romance.
