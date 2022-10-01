Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were ‘all over the place’ their dismal draw against Brighton

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was “horrible” to watch his side from Liverpool concede three goals against Brighton at Anfield.

While Liverpool kept their 19-month unbeaten home record by fighting back from 2-0 to a 3-2 lead, Klopp was critical of the way his side allowed Leandro Trossard a late equalizer to complete his hat-trick and score a point. score for the visitors.

“You have to defend and we didn’t have that,” he said. “We weren’t deep, we weren’t hitting high. We were in between and their players could turn between the lines, it was really terrible to watch.

Jurgen Klopp was surprised by the formation and the way Brighton played in the 3-3 draw

Brighton rode to a two-goal lead at Anfield with Leandro Trossard scoring twice for Seagulls

“It kind of reminded me of the early part of my time at Liverpool. When we had the situation where we were only one goal ahead, everyone almost had a heart attack. We just weren’t convincing.’

Liverpool are in the middle of the Premier League and must beat Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday to boost their hopes of qualifying from the group.

“The good part of today’s story is we fought back from 2-0 down, but that takes energy and the guys had flown in from all over the world.

“We haven’t had a rhythm, but in difficult moments in life and in football you have to fight on. To regain momentum step by step.

Roberto Firmino’s brace and own goal helped Liverpool turn the game at Anfield

It was a first game in charge of Brighton for Roberto De Zerbi after he replaced Graham Potter

“Our passing game was not good today. It was everywhere. We are under pressure, we are not ignoring that. It is clear that the level of confidence is not extremely high at the moment.

‘We have to move forward together. We have to perform more consistently. That’s the reality. We will prepare for Rangers. That process starts tonight.’

Klopp says Brighton took advantage of his side’s fragile confidence and was taken by surprise by the Seagulls in a match that marked Roberto De Zerbri’s first as Brighton boss.

The match ended squarely thanks to Trossard’s hat-trick and he went home with the match ball

“Brighton is a very good football team and a real team. It was a different formation, were we a little surprised? Yes a bit. But when we adapted to that, we were already 2-0 down.

We scored our goals and those were the counterattacks. We could have won, but did we deserve to win? I’m actually not sure. Brighton deserved something.

“With all the good things we’ve done over the past week, trust is a flower and when someone pushes on it, it’s very hard. We have to accept it. Of course it’s not enough for us, but it’s what we have.’

The result puts Liverpool in ninth place, eleven points behind leaders Arsenal, who they will play next weekend in The Emirates.