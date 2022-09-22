Julia Michaels and JP Saxe break up following three years together

The musicians Julia Michaels and JP Saxe chose to end their relationship.

Michaels, 28, and Saxe, 29, split after three years of dating, multiple sources confirm People on Thursday.

DailyMail.com has reached out to a Michaels representative for comment.

Julia and JP’s relationship grew out of their collaboration on the 2019 ballad If The World Was Ending. Although they co-rotated the song, it was credited to Saxe, with Michaels as the lead artist.

The song reached number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually selling over three million copies in the US.

The song’s success continued, earning the singers a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, which is awarded specifically to songwriters, rather than the performers, although Michaels and Saxe did double-duty on the song.

Rumors of the breakup have been circulating around the couple since earlier this month, as they shared dueling social media posts that appeared to reveal breakup songs in the works.

From September 9, Saxe posted a video of him singing on a park bench and playing acoustic guitar, with the lyrics on the screen.

‘When you think of me / Do you set fire to every memory? / Do you believe that what does not last forever means nothing?’ he sang, leading some fans to speculate that his relationship with Michaels had gone south.

“Because I swear I loved you completely / And I’m sorry I didn’t stay who we thought I would be,” he continued. “When you think of me, am I just another man leaving?”

Michaels initially appeared to respond via since-deleted lyrics that were apparently captured in a fan TikTok video that also explained rumors of a breakup.

“You’re just another man / And this is just another doorway / Using promises like some kind of twisted foreplay,” read Michaels’ alleged lyrics. “You keep saying you’ll stay / When we both know that’s not your strong point.”

“Cut to: you give me one last kiss / and leave your keys there in the foyer / And say you’re sorry / You never wanted to hurt me the way you do / Well, I’m sorry for me too,” the song continued . . “For all the love I wasted on you / Baby, I’m sorry for me / Sorry for me too.”