Julia Fox shows off her toned tummy in leather during Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox tested her tight tummy again during Fashion Week on Thursday for a night out in Milan.

The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a zip-up leather top with cut-out sections at the front.

She paired it with matching low-slung pants that fell to the floor past her shoes.

The Italian-American actress wore her signature dramatic black eyeliner and hand-held a 90s-inspired brown leather handbag.

Julia is in demand during the week, she attended the Diesel fashion show and stepped out with a revealing “bralaclava” – a hybrid of a bra and balaclava.

The outing comes after Julia recently opened up in an interview with ES Magazine about her brief flirtation with Kanye.

The star revealed that she was the one who started the split just before Valentine’s Day 2022 due to ‘red flags’ after a two-month romance.

She said, “The unresolved issues he was dealing with. It seems he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time or energy for it.

‘I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of that.’

“Pre-Valentino Julia definitely would have lasted and been there longer,” Fox said, referring to her 18-month-old son Valentino who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Looks good: Julia Fox sported smooth, blue-tipped gel-infused hair and her famously heavy eyeliner when she attended Diesel’s show on Wednesday

Julia gave more insight into their relationship and how they got in touch: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The Milan, Italy-born woman went on to say that they had “a fair amount” of romantic sparks and that she was intrigued to see where the relationship would go.

“I just went from day to day and saw where it went. It was like he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it.

‘And then the real life started and the lifestyle was not suitable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”