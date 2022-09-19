Jules Kounde reveals how Barcelona boss persuaded him to join over Chelsea

Barcelona defender Jules Konde has revealed his reasoning for joining the Spanish side over Chelsea this summer.

The 23-year-old looked set to sign for the Blues from Sevilla before Barca, who had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, saw off the Premier League side in a £56million deal.

Konde says it was manager Xavi who sold him on his move to the LaLiga side after he also spoke to former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, the defender said: ‘First of all, I’m coming to a huge club that has seen good times and recently had less.

‘I’m coming to a project that I won’t call rebuilding because we already have a competitive team, but rather being turned upside down.

‘I was interested in being part of this new wave, in pursuit of titles, and to bring Barça back to where it has always been, among the best clubs.

‘Then there was the conversation with the coach. We mainly talked about football. I felt a real trust from him, that he had a real knowledge of myself, my game and my qualities.’

Frenchman says Xavi (right) persuaded him to join Barca to be part of ‘new wave’

Konde revealed he also held discussions with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (above)

“I spoke to Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come, but I simply preferred Xavi’s speech”, he added.

After missing the first two games of the season due to Barca’s financial restrictions, Konde has been a regular in the team.

Xavi’s side are currently second in LaLiga despite their unbeaten start, two points behind leaders Real Madrid following their victory in the Madrid derby on Sunday.