Josie Gibson is moved to tears by Grease actor Barry Pearl’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The beloved actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California home Monday morning at the age of 73.

And on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning on ITV, Josie Gibson, 37, was moved to tears by Grease actor Barry Pearl’s heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

The 72-year-old actor played the part of T-Bird Doody (Frenchy’s boyfriend) in the iconic 1978 film, speaking live from his home in Los Angeles, and his words took to Josie who was visibly emotional as she sat next to her co-host. Craig Doyle, 51 Sat. .

Barry spoke fondly of how Olivia would sign emails to people, with the late star using “love and light, Olivia” at the end of each email.

Josie gushed, “Barry, those words are just beautiful, they are absolutely beautiful,” while Craig added, “Take care of yourself today Barry, it’s going to be a rough day for you, take care.”

Josie grew more and more emotional and continued, “We are sending you so much love because it must be very, very hard for you because we know how close you were.”

Barry replied, “Thank you so much for having me and for addressing the collective heart of the fans as you are the ones who keep us all relevant.”

When his voice started to break, the Grease star added: “And she was very aware of that and she treated all her fans with grace and dignity and love and light… thank you.”

Moved by Barry’s warm words, Josie burst into tears as Craig remarked, “He spoke so eloquently, didn’t he?”

With tears in her eyes, Josie simply said, “I know,” and later confessed, “Barry got me there, Barry definitely got me there.”

Barry Pearl famously played Doody, one of the three T-birds, a gang of teenage boys who attended Rydell High School, in the 1978 film version of Grease.

He has appeared on numerous TV shows over the years, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Baywatch, Criminal Minds and more.

Like his Grease co-star Didi Conn, Barry returned to the franchise for Grease: Live, this time playing the role of Mr. Stan Weaver.

Though he never reached the heights of Grease again, Pearl became an acting teacher.

Olivia got her big break in the 1978 movie musical as good two shoes teen Sandy Olsen – in which she starred opposite John Travolta’s handsome bad boy Danny Zuko – and came up with the new song “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Friends for life: Barry couldn’t hide his tears as he recalled his friendship with his late friend (Pictured LR: Didi Conn, Barry Pearl, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 2018)

Olivia’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreak Facebook post Monday morning, following her courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as fans celebrated the life of the beloved actress and singer.