Joseph Parker explains why Tyson Fury will knock Anthony Joshua out

Joseph Parker insists training partner Tyson Fury will stop Anthony Joshua in their proposed mega-fight in December, revealing the Gypsy King has the best engine of any fighter he has ever seen.

Joshua slumped to a straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August but has since renewed his long-running rivalry with Fury, with his management team, 258, revealing they have ‘accepted all terms’ for the fight to go ahead.

Former heavyweight champion Parker, who fights Joe Joyce for the WBO interim title on Saturday night, is aware that his view comes from a biased point of view, being close to Fury, but he is confident the WBC champion will get the job done regardless.

Tyson Fury (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) are in talks for an all-British December vacuum

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealed last week that contracts have been sent to AJ’s camp which will see the Gypsy King take a 60-40 split, while a rematch will be even 50-50 if Joshua claims victory.

Parker, who currently trains daily with Fury in Morecambe, insists the Briton does not want to be too vocal until the fight is officially announced.

“Not really,” Parker told Sportsmail when asked if Fury has shared much about the fight negotiations. ‘We ask him questions but he just says the teams are working on it and trying to make something happen. I don’t think he’ll say anything unless it’s locked up.

“He wants the fight to happen, but my fight with Joe Joyce took how long to make it happen, so I can only imagine how long it will take for that fight to be locked up, with everything, what both teams want.”

The proposed bout is set to take place on December 3, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – which hosted Joshua’s win over Parker in 2018 – the front-runner to stage the huge event.

Parker believes Fury will be more successful, but admits he didn’t fully understand how good the undefeated heavyweight is until they teamed up.

Parker has become a core member of the Fury fight camp, having first met in 2017

Parker chose to train with Andy Lee (center) on the recommendation of his training partner

“Everybody knows what I’m thinking, which is Tyson stops him,” he said. ‘I never really understood how Tyson fought until I started training with him and I saw that he would out train any fighter in any weight class that I ever trained with.

‘He has the biggest motor of any fighter I’ve ever trained with. He just keeps going and going and going – he doesn’t stop.

‘AJ is a big puncher so he always has the chance to connect well with Tyson. Of course I’m biased because we’re close, but even if I say I’ll put on my boxing hat and pick Tyson, people will just chalk it up to me being close to him. But I think that; I think he will stop him.’

Parker, who first met Fury in 2017 since appointing Andy Lee as his trainer on the Briton’s recommendation and even staying at the Gypsy King’s house ahead of his first win over Derek Chisora ​​in 2021, says Joshua will lose whichever approach he takes.

“If Joshua comes out firing, I think Tyson will get him out early before round six,” he said. ‘If Joshua goes on the defensive it will make it harder to get him out of there, but I think Tyson will stop him.

‘Like I said, the work rate Tyson has, he’ll outwork anyone. When you think he’s tired, he’s not. When you think he’s done, he’s not. He just keeps going.’

Joshua will come into the fight having suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk

Fury, meanwhile, has not fought since he emphatically stopped Dillian Whyte in April at Wembley

Having lost twice on the bounce, some feel going straight into a historic fight against Fury is a huge risk for Joshua, who would drop significantly down the heavyweight pecking order with another defeat.

Fury, meanwhile, has not fought since he emphatically stopped Dillian Whyte in April and is now looking to get a fight in before taking on WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk for the undisputed championship next year.

A Joshua victory, even if he had to defeat Fury twice, would see him remain a heavyweight protagonist and Parker insists it is an opportunity no fighter could turn down.

“If I was in that position and I’ve just lost the title and I’m offered another world title fight again, as a fighter you would have every chance to become world champion again,” he said.

‘If he is willing to do the work and he backs himself up, then he should take it. Who knows when the next chance will come.’