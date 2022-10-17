Jorge Masvidal insists Leon Edwards grudge match is ‘no-brainer’ after UFC champ told rival to beg

<!–

Jorge Masvidal has hit back at Leon Edwards after the British UFC star told him to “get down on his knees and beg” for a title shot.

Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman with a late headkick KO to win the welterweight title last month and ‘Gamebred’ is pushing for a fight with him.

‘Rocky’ is enjoying the newfound strength he is wielding after fighting a battle with Masvidal himself to no avail before winning the title.

He posted: ‘Refer to me as ‘Mr Edwards’ or ‘Sir’ and get on your knees and beg and I can consider it.’

Masvidal hit back on Twitter, writing: “I never got down on my knees and never begged anyone for anything.

“If your lifestyle is to get down on your knees for things that incur, I don’t judge. Accept the fight, get this payday, get your rematch and get your face smashed at the same time. It’s a no-brainer dummy.’

The American, who has lost his last three fights, has previously rekindled his feud with Edwards in a conversation with MMA fighting when he said, ‘I definitely feel I deserve it. I’ve certainly seen that we only earn it from the money side, I saw from the fan side that we earn it. Who wouldn’t want to see me fight Leon?

“They might say I don’t deserve it, but they’d still raise their hands and say, ‘I want to see that fight and I’ll pay my hard-earned money to go to that fight. So I don’t agree with that.

“There was a story there,” Masvidal added. “If that had a story, then this movie has a heart-pounding film between me and what-is-his face, that English f***.

“So why not give the fans what they want? If I didn’t deserve it and fans didn’t want it, then how come every time I talk to a reporter or anyone, they always talk about this. Why don’t they talk about anything else? It’s always me against Leon in England.

“Leon, get on the board, bro. You begged and cried and did all these bulls – before that, when I fought for the title. Now you have the belt, let’s go!

“And I never dodged the f…,” he added. “Because if I wasn’t fighting Leon, I was fighting the man with the belt. And then I fought the man number one, so… if Leon wants it, I’ll be here, but if he’d rather be, I don’t know, drink tea, eat fish and chips and…, I I know not.’

While the fight would be appealing to the UFC from a pay-per-view perspective, Masvidal is unlikely to get a title shot until he returns to winning ways.

Edwards and Usman are expected to face each other for the third time at the champions home court in March next year.