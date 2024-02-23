Louise Redknapp, 49, flashes her bra under a sheer top as she steps out with handsome new boyfriend Drew Michael, 40, for a night on the town

<!–

Louise Redknapp showed off her bra underneath a sheer top while out and about with her hunky new boyfriend Drew Michael at the Chiltern fire station in London on Thursday.

The singer, 49, looked sensational in a black lace bra and black sheer top, which she paired with a black jacket with satin lapels.

She donned a sexy pair of thigh-high shiny leather heeled boots and a black tulip skirt.

To up the glamour, Louise accessorized with a black leather clutch from YSL and large gold hoop earrings.

The blonde beauty was accompanied by her handsome partner Drew, 40, who wore a bright navy jacket and crisp white shirt.

She kept her look smart and casual with a pair of jeans, dark brown loafers and dark blue socks.

Drew dressed for the weather and stepped out at the glitzy event with a green raincoat in hand.

Louise went Instagram official with Drew in November after they made their first public appearance together in September.

Going Instagram official, she shared snaps of them as they celebrated Drew’s 40th birthday at a fancy restaurant with their eldest son Charley.

Louise wrote alongside the images: “Have a great day @thedrew.michael happy birthday x.”

It is the star’s first public relationship since her 2017 divorce from former footballer Jamie, who is now married to model Frida Andersson.

Amid her new relationship, Louise recently ventured outside the music industry and embarked on a new career.

She recently launched a new beauty business called Nakd Beauty Ltd, which sells “wholesale perfumes and cosmetics,” according to Sun.

The star already has her own fashion range at clothing store Peacocks and her own cosmetics blog Lou Loves By Louise.

The new venture comes after she dropped out of the Eternal reunion tour after two band members allegedly refused to play LGBTQ+ and Pride festivals on the tour.

Eternal, who rose to stardom in the ’90s, were planning a big reunion tour next year, whose highlights included performances at Pride and Mighty Hoopla.

The sisters supposedly didn’t want to play the concerts because they believe the gay community is being “hijacked” by the trans community.

Louise shares two children with her ex, English footballer Jamie Redknapp, 50, whom she divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.