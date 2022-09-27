Jordana Brewster puts her bikini body on display in floral swimsuit

It may be officially fall, but Jordana Brewster is still showing off her summer body.

The actress, 42, showed off her slim physique as she lay on the beach with her new husband Mason Morfit in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.

Jordana was a vision in a flirty floral bikini that showed off her toned abs.

Beach baby! Jordana Brewster showed off her slim physique as she hit the beach with her new husband Mason Morfit in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning

Jordana was a vision of beach style as she waded into the waves wearing a floppy straw hat and a stylish set of frames.

She upped the glamor factor with a rose gold necklace.

The newlywed also accessorized her look with her breathtaking engagement ring.

Catching some rays next to her husband, Jordana rocked a ponytail and sunk on her dog Endi as her husband scrolled through his phone.

Making waves! Brewster turned up the heat in her flirty floral bikini

There was a water bottle at Jordana’s feet as she sat under an umbrella and on a towel.

Jordana married Mason, her second husband, early this month in a ceremony in Santa Monica that was littered with cars used in the Fast And Furious movies.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Jordana’s late Fast And Furious co-star Paul Walker, was among the guests at the glamorous occasion.

Life is a beach! Brewster relaxed with her husband and dog Endi

Jordana is a proud mother of two sons – Julian, nine, and Rowan, six – who she shares with ex-husband Andrew Form.

Her romance with Mason went public in mid-July 2020, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Andrew after 13 years of marriage.

Andrew and Jordana initially became an item through her 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, of which Andrew was a producer.

Andrew, meanwhile, also remarried earlier this year and tied the knot with actress Alexandra Daddario in June.