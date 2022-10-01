Jordan Barrett Wears A Three Piece Suit As He Poses With Georgia May Jagger At Paris Fashion Week

<!–

He walked the Boss catwalk last Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

But Jordan Barrett swapped the runway for the red carpet on Saturday at the exclusive Business of Fashion 500 gala at Paris Fashion Week.

Dressed in a three piece suit, the Australian model, 25, was smoldering as he posed for photos for the chic.

The blonde glamazon sported a shaggy mullet haircut, chose not to wear a tie and completed his look with gold rings.

Joining Jordan on the carpet was his longtime friend, fellow model Georgia May Jagger, who stunned in an embellished blue slip dress.

The British bombshell, who recently attended Jordan’s wedding to model Fernando Casablancas, completed her glamorous ensemble with silver slingback heels and a touch of pink lipstick.

Georgia stuns in an embellished blue slip dress with sheer details and an empire line bodice

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male model Fernando.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in August, just a month after Jordan announced he was engaged.

The ceremony was attended by 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger, and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Jordan shared this selfie with Georgia at the lavish event

Jordan was the image of model-like perfection last month as he walked the runway at the Boss show at Milan Fashion Week

“It was very spontaneous but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special because his Aussie family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

“Champagne and cocktails flowed. It was very relaxed. Kate [Moss] pulled out the rings and really made sure it was special to him.”

Jordan later confirmed his marriage on Instagram and shared a short video of himself and Fernando swimming on the beach during their honeymoon.