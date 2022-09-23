WhatsNew2Day
Jordan Barrett commands attention on Boss runway at Milan Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
Australian model Jordan Barrett draws attention as he walks the Boss runway during Milan Fashion Week

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:12, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 04:13, September 23, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jordan Barrett was the picture of modeling perfection on Thursday as he walked the runway at the Boss show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old Australian looked dashing in an all-black outfit consisting of a low-cut blazer, tailored trousers and patent leather shoes.

He wore a hanging black cloak and freshly styled hair.

The Sydney-born social butterfly caught a glimpse of his chiseled chest as he walked down the runway.

Jordan’s glistening six-pack abs shone under the lights as he showed off his best sides for the exclusive audience.

He looked like a seasoned professional and showed those in attendance why he is one of the world’s most in-demand fashion models.

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male male model Fernando Casablancas.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in August, just a month after Jordan announced he was engaged.

The ceremony was attended by 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger, and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

“It was very spontaneous but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special because his Australian family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

“Champagne and cocktails flowed. It was very relaxed. Kate [Moss] pulled out the rings and really made sure it was special to him.”

Jordan later confirmed his marriage on Instagram and shared a short video of himself and Fernando swimming on the beach during their honeymoon.

