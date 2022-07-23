Jonjo Shelvey heaps praise on Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as he eyes Europa League qualification

Jonjo Shelvey is kidding about his bald head that puts him on 10 years. Well, the ripped physique he unveiled this week here in Austria takes that decade back.

In the seaside town of Belek in southern Turkey, he worked alone for a month this summer with a personal trainer. All the while, his wife and children were by the pool.

Shelvey sacrificed several social obligations in the UK to stay in his Mediterranean boot camp. Anyone who attended Newcastle’s friendlies this week were immediately moved to comment on his new sleek appearance. It was as striking as the mountains that provided the backdrop to the rural stadiums of Saalfelden and Kufstein.

The 30-year-old has lost 35mm of body fat. The club’s nutritionist even encourages him to eat more to maintain energy levels.

Why, you may ask, hasn’t Shelvey done this extra work in recent years? The first explanation is that he was invariably injured. At Newcastle, he was not alone on that front.

But more than that, you learn, it’s Eddie Howe’s influence and the standards demanded by the head coach that have led Shelvey to rethink how he’s spending the closing season. The midfielder’s feet have rarely let him down; his mind and body have not been so reliable. How do you want to change that.

“The gaffer can text you at 10:30 one evening with a video of the training,” reveals Shelvey, speaking amid the mountains of Tyrol. “He is constantly at you and judging your game. It’s football, football, football.

“The last few years you went home and left the football on the training pitch. You just switched off. I wouldn’t go home and think about what we did in training. I would leave my work at work and focus on the kids.

“Now I go home to think about what I could have done better in training. That’s something the gaffer taught us. As soon as Eddie walked in, the intensity of the sessions was through the roof. Each exercise is set up, they all overlap.

‘It’s only when the manager comes in here that you feel good. It has been a relief. It’s just a great place to be. The manager has been brilliant for this club.”

That was evident this week when watching practice in Saalfelden, where the home of former Spurs and German star Christian Ziege looked out over the fields. At one point he even appeared on his balcony. It was indeed exhausting to observe one of Howe’s team-based possession drills, where the stakes seemed higher than either of their two friendlies.

It wasn’t just the collection of coaches on the perimeter that made it impossible to hide the place – the players knew that a drone hovering overhead captured every action for Howe to watch again later in the day.

Shelvey was one of those who impressed – you would expect that in a technical session – but it was equally his energy in closing and tackling that caught the attention. What was his summer all about?

‘I haven’t really had a summer! I was injured at the end of the season. I left and did my rehabilitation in Turkey and took my trainer with me. I also took the lady and the children and we stayed there for a month. We didn’t bother to come back.

“I just destroyed the gym. I didn’t run too much, just hit the gym to build my legs and body. It got a bit boring towards the end!’

A legacy of Mike Ashley’s Newcastle is that Shelvey only has three more games to play to earn a contract extension. There will no doubt be some around the Saudi-owned club who would rather have more control over such matters, especially as the new deal will take the former England international past his 32nd birthday.

But for Shelvey, his situation is a challenge, one that requires him to prove that he is worthy of a place at a club whose ambition is to challenge at the top of the Premier League. That’s where he always imagined himself ten years ago when he made his debut for England, just 20 years old. However, in its seven seasons at St James’ Park, the team has never topped 10th.

Now, under Howe’s scrupulous management and with the support of Saudi Arabia, which has spent £150m on seven new players since January, there is every chance that this campaign’s ceiling will be exceeded. Shelvey knows that too, which is why he fights to be a part of it.

But does the arrival of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes – a £35m playmaker starting for Brazil – accelerate the need for extra effort? Shelvey doesn’t seem impressed by the suggestion.

“I wouldn’t say it was because of the players coming in, I support myself against every player. I know my abilities – everyone knows what I can do with a football. It’s just me to keep fit and show the gaffer in training every day.

“Don’t get me wrong, Bruno is a fantastic footballer, but there will be more fantastic footballers joining the club – you have to constantly improve your game every day and strive to get better. Since I’ve been here, it’s the strongest of the squad and I just want to be a part of it. I support myself to do that.

“With the way the game is going, you have to get on board or you’ll be left out. Much of the game now is based on statistics, which can be right or wrong, but that’s the way it is. If I didn’t believe in it, I’d be out the door.’

Shelvey was sent off in the first game under Saudi ownership in October. As a substitute in the second half, he was only on the field for 23 minutes. Many thought this was the beginning of the end for a player whose form and fitness have too often failed his obvious skills.

However, he returned to anchor the midfield of a team that climbed from 19th to 11th place and placed fourth in the Premier League table as of January. Top four, that sounds good for this season?

“Let’s not go there…” Shelvey says. “I think we should have a season like West Ham did last year, fighting for Europe. Qualifying for the Europa League, I think that’s the next step for this club.

“We haven’t really set a target, but we know we have to use last season’s team spirit. You can see the ghost around the camp. There were so many singers at the hotel after dinner last night, people were actually volunteering! It’s just a great place to be right now. No, before you ask, I’m not a singer!

“But the club is laying the foundation to get to the top. It’s an honor to still be here and part of the journey.’