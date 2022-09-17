John McGinn admits Aston Villa ‘aren’t clicking’ but is ‘delighted’ with win over Southampton

Aston Villa captain John McGinn admitted Aston Vill is still struggling to click after Friday night’s 1-0 win over Southampton.

Steven Gerrard’s men only recorded their second win of the season after Jacob Ramsey took home all three points in the first half, in a game that was more about the result than the nature of the performance.

After the match, the Scottish star praised his rugged performance but admitted it wasn’t a classic for those watching on TV.

John McGinn admits Villa’s display over Southampton wasn’t pretty, but was happy with the win

Jacob Ramsey’s first half goal was enough to seal the victory for Steven Gerrard’s men at Villa Park

“It’s huge and we’ve been criticized this season for not grafting and not fighting, giving away cheap points, but tonight we fought for every ball and we know we can do better, but it’s huge three points and we feel good.

‘If I had watched television I would have turned it off, but we have arranged the show well and we vaccinate week after week and it would be a shame if we didn’t deliver it at the weekend.

“As a team you either go in your shell or you blow your chest, I’m happy for players who have gone out and proved people wrong.”

The win eases the pressure on Gerrard, who has started to feel the heat after Villa’s stuttering start to the season, and midfielder McGinn admits the team isn’t quite right yet.

“We can’t say it was due to rust, it’s only been a week off, I don’t know, I don’t think we were in top shape. We don’t click and don’t create enough chances, but tonight, once we had the goal, it was about staying strong.

The Aston Villa skipper says his side hasn’t clicked under Steven Gerrard so far

“Every team in this league will create chances and we limited ourselves to very few in Southampton. Going into the international break is a huge win and we have to build on that.”

McGinn’s take on the game was echoed by Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in their post-match analysis.

Carragher, who co-commented the match, thought it was a big win for his former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard, but is glad he won’t have to see the game again.

“All season long we’ve been saying on Sky Sports that it’s only live once, thank goodness.” said Carragher.

‘That was a heavy watch. Look, it’s a huge result for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. I thought the second half would be like that for Villa, it’s hard to score the second or third goal when there’s a lack of confidence. The fact that Southampton was so poor they never really got into trouble.’

Both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were critical of Villa’s play and performance

“It’s very hard to like how they played against Manchester City to tear a team apart. It was a good performance against City because of the opposition.

“They defended really well, but it would always be a different kind of performance. Stevie couldn’t keep picking a team like that and you can see that when you play games at home. You have to build trust. Then you see more results where Aston Villa scores more goals.’

His Sky Sports colleague Neville agreed, stating that both sides underperformed and despite the win, Gerrard will want to see his side improve.

‘She [both teams] were way below par, Southampton was really earlier, but Villa didn’t have the confidence to tear Southampton apart. Steven Gerrard will say he is happy with the three points, but he wants better performance. He’ll say well done, but we know we can do better.’

Neville also joked about Carragher’s role as a co-commentator, saying his job was to lift people up, but the former England defender couldn’t defend the game and said he didn’t even give a man of the match.