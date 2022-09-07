John Legend reveals the secret to his nine year marriage to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has been reflecting on his marriage to Chrissy Teigen, ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary next week.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast during the UK promo break for his new album, the singer, 43, revealed his secret to marital bliss, gushing that he is full of ‘respect’ for his model wife.

The couple are expecting another baby early next year, with the proud dad revealing his excitement at adding to their family.

Happy marriage: John Legend has reflected on his marriage to Chrissy Teigen, ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary next week

Heart host Jamie Theakston pointed out that John and Chrissy were recently on holiday in Lake Como, Italy, the venue for their wedding nine years ago.

John led to reveal his recipe for success in a relationship, explaining, “I think it’s good to fall in love with someone you really respect and like, and enjoy being around.”

“Someone you trust, and someone who will be great as a partner, who will raise children, and I’ve found that person, and we’re good!”

The couple are parents to Luna, six, and Miles, four. Two years ago, they tragically lost their son Jack, halfway through Chrissy’s pregnancy.

Resepct:

John said they were “very excited” about the new arrival and tentatively revealed that the baby will be expected “early next year.”

“Sometimes you’re so reserved,” he explained. “You know, you’re like, should I tell people when to? But you got it out of me!

Jamie was eager to ask how John feels about Chrissy’s penchant for sharing their family life online.

“I feel like when we were early and social media, I didn’t really know how it worked. And you know, we’ll just figure it out together. But now I feel like she knows what she’s doing,” he insisted.

The singer/songwriter also revealed what fans can expect from his new album.

‘It’s a double album. It’s called ‘Legend’. It comes out Friday. I’m very excited. I called Act One my Saturday night album, and Act Two my Sunday morning album.’

Family: The couple are expecting a new baby, a sibling for Luna, six, and Miles, four, early next year, with the proud dad revealing his excitement at adding their family to their family

“So Sunday is a bit more intimate and reflective and spiritual and introspective, and then Saturday is more fun and sexy and up-tempo.”

John has been touring Europe this summer to promote the release of his upcoming studio album.

The U Move, I Move star has brought his kids and pregnant wife for the trip, making it more of a working vacation.

Chrissy recently announced her pregnancy with a lengthy post on Instagram revealing that the couple are expecting a rainbow baby, nearly two years after losing their son Jack midway through her last pregnancy.

She admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” after the loss of Jack and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF and she was hesitant to make the announcement public.

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigated her journey to motherhood.

