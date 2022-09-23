John Hamblin dies aged 87: Play School host’s wild unaired moments resurface

He was known for his impeccable comedic timing as a TV host.

And following his death this week at age 87, archive footage of John Hamblin’s most detached moments from his time as ABC’s Play School host has surfaced.

The hilarious outtakes, which never aired for obvious reasons, were released in 2016 for the show’s 50th anniversary.

“Mistakes were part of the magic formula, but there were some bloopers that needed to be ironed out,” one narrator said when the clips first aired six years ago.

Hamblin wasn’t shy with innuendo, and in one outtake, he was shown on the floor as a producer interrupted the scene to give him a kiss.

The producer said, “We’ll put a pillow on the floor for you,” to which Hamblin replied with a cheeky smile, “Who wants to be first?”

Hamblin also once tested a poorly constructed slide made of cardboard and tubing. Despite his co-hosts urging him to stop, he dove on it causing it to collapse.

Rhyming nursery rhymes were another part of the show that resulted in some funny outtakes, with the tongue twisters resulting in unintended expletives.

Hamblin passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

The ABC paid tribute to his “comedic timing and humor” saying that he “helped build Play School into one of Australia’s most cherished children’s programmes.”

Hamblin took part in the iconic kids show in the 1970s and quickly became a fan favorite. He starred in more than 350 episodes of the program over a period of 30 years.

He was affectionately known as ‘Naughty John’ throughout his run for his sassy sense of humor and irreverent disposition.

After retiring in 1999, Hamblin returned as a special guest for Play School’s 50th anniversary special in 2016.

Jennifer Collins, ABC Entertainment & Specialist director, said in a statement: “John was an unforgettable presenter whose comedic timing and humor helped Play School become one of Australia’s most beloved children’s programs.

‘John had a bad sense of humor and was not afraid of ambiguity. His presence always managed to keep both our toddler audience and their parents equally involved in the show.

“I’d like to extend my condolences to John’s family at this sad time.”

Aside from his role in Play School, Hamblin was also an accomplished actor.

He had roles in Number 96, Class of ’74, The Young Doctors and Case for the Defense in the 1970s, and in his later career he appeared in Sons and Daughters, All Saints and Love My Way.

He memorably played Michael Chamberlain in the 1984 television movie The Disappearance of Azaria Chamberlain.

News of Hamblin’s death sparked a deluge of tributes on social media.

“One of the best Play School presenters,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Vale John Hamblin. We loved you, for several generations, in our family. Thanks for all your playful humor,” another posted on Twitter.

‘An iconic part of my childhood and many others’. Thank you, John Hamblin. All right,” added a third.

“Thank you John Hamblin for your wonderful humor, love and fun teaching young children, and for all the ambiguities in keeping the adults busy at the same time,” commented one viewer.

“This breaks my heart a little. John Hamblin loomed up in my youth,” said another.

John is survived by his children Emma and Myles.