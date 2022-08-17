Joe Rogan clashes with Babylon Bee CEO over abortion

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised his own daughter in an abortion rights debate on the most recent episode of his show.

The controversial podcaster found himself in a heated discussion about abortion rights as he spoke with Babylon Bee founder and CEO Seth Dillon on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Dillon has long been against abortion, even claiming on Twitter that it’s health care like “rape is making love,” and on Tuesday suggested that abortion should not be allowed even in the case of rape.

That seemed to anger Rogan, who replied, “There are women who have been raped and who shouldn’t be carrying a rapist’s baby. There are women who have been sexually abused before the age of fourteen.’

But Dillon argued, “There are people born of rape who are still alive and pro-life.

“They go around talking and saying that ‘I had a right to live’. They go around making a case, and they were born of rape.”

However, Rogan strongly disagreed, saying, “You have no right to tell a 14-year-old girl to carry a rapist’s baby. Do you understand what you’re saying?

“You have no right to tell my 14-year-old daughter to carry her rapist’s baby.”

“You understand it’s a 14-year-old kid. A 14-year-old child is raped, you tell them to carry that baby?’

Dillon then replied that he doesn’t think “make two mistakes equal,” saying, “I don’t think murder solves rape.”

Rogan is the father of 14-year-old Lola, who he shares with wife Jessica Ditzel, along with their youngest daughter, Rosy, 12. He is also the stepfather of Ditzel’s older daughter, Kayja Rose, 23, from a previous relationship.

During the exchange on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan tried to get Dillon to clarify his stance on abortion.

He asked the founder of the conservative satire website where he stands on early abortions “after six weeks, four weeks, three days.” What if she just went positive now, became positive for pregnancy. What if it didn’t happen until today?’

Dillon replied, “Once life has begun, I don’t think you can draw lines.

“I would put it this way: I would say, ‘It is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human life. Abortion intentionally kills an innocent human life. That is why abortion is wrong.'”

He then said he doesn’t think whether the fetus can feel pain or be conscious is relevant. “I think if it’s a human life, a distinctly human life, I think it’s wrong to end it,” Dillon explained.

That’s when Rogan asked Dillon when he thinks life begins. “Do you think that once conception takes place, some kind of miraculous event takes place? As if you could literally get to the point where the sperm cracks the egg. If you could scoop that egg out of there—would that be abortion?’

“Well, I mean, at some point you’re going to have to say that a magical moment has happened because you believe we’re going to be valuable people eventually, right?” Dillon responded.

He went on to say he thinks it’s “harmful misinformation” to call a fetus “a clump of cells” because then you’re encouraging people to kill it like it’s nothing when it’s actually a human life. . It is a developing human life.’

Then he made his controversial argument: ‘I think abortion is health care like rape is making love, if we want to take rape as an example. I think they’re opposites, and these are euphemisms that we use.

‘You know, we use the word ‘healthcare’; we are talking about a procedure that ends an innocent human life and we call it ‘health care’.’

At that point, Rogan admitted, “This is why it’s such a human issue, because I understand what you’re saying.

“Life is precious, yes, and people almost fell victim to abortion and they weren’t. They became these wonderful people and we would have lost them.”

The exchange was shared on Twitter by pro-life activist Lila Rose, who tweeted to Joe Rogan, “I think we would find a lot of similarities about protecting families, fighting censorship and pursuing a meaningful life.”

Rogan has previously discussed his support for abortion rights on his show, raising the issue after a Supreme Court draft memo leaked earlier this year suggesting the Supreme Court overturn Roe v Wade, which granted abortion rights.

“I don’t like people telling other people what they can and can’t do,” he said in the May 4 episode.

Still, he acknowledged it’s a complicated issue as he talked about when the cut-off period for an abortion should be.

“It gets weird when the baby turns six months old,” he noted.

“I know some states have late abortions and sometimes you need one for medical reasons, right? The woman can die if she gives birth. Like it’s a decision people have to make.

“I’m 100 percent for a woman’s right to choose,” Rogan said at the time. “But as a human, just a person who observes things, there’s a big difference between a little clump of cells and a fetus with the eyeball and the beating heart.”

Meanwhile, Dillon has long spoken out against abortion rights, arguing it’s murder. In a September 2021 Twitter thread, he attempted to refute pro-abortion arguments by claiming that “abortion is health care like rape is lovemaking.”

He said that “there have always been limits to autonomy – and that’s especially true for parents. They should never neglect or harm their children in the name of autonomy.’

And on the question of when life begins, he suggested “that we should exercise extreme caution and make a mistake on the side of life to avoid any chance of killing an innocent, living human being?”

Dillon also asked in the thread what the fetus’s ability to survive outside the womb “does have to do with one’s humanity or worth,” stating, “It’s better to be poor than dead.”

He then suggested that women considering abortion give up their child for adoption, which he says “allows you to place your child with a loving, financially stable family rather than kill him or her.”

Abortion rights have been a major concern in the United States since the Supreme Court voted to overturn its landmark Roe v Wade decision, giving women across the country the right to abortion.

As a result, each state can now decide whether to allow abortion.

The ruling read: “Like the infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, Roe was also hugely wrong and on collision course with the Constitution from the day it was passed.

“Those on the losing side—those who wanted to advance the state’s interest in the life of the fetus—could no longer try to persuade their elected representatives to adopt policies consistent with their views.”

“The Court short-circuited the democratic process by closing it to the vast number of Americans who disagreed with Roe,” the ruling said.

In the aftermath, protests erupted across the country — with some abortion rights activists even descending on judges’ homes.

Outside Judge Alito’s Virginia home, protesters chanted “stop the court,” as they marched up and down his Alexandria street, lit candles and shouted slogans such as “Alito is a coward” and “our bodies, our choice.”

And outside Thomas’ house in Virginia, a… crowd of several dozen people waved signs, drummed and waved flags.

‘My body, my choice!’ they shouted, holding up posters depicting Thomas as a “treacherous turd” and proclaiming, “Reproduction rights = human rights.”

As those on-court protests continued, lawmakers gathered to consider a bill that would protect Supreme Court justices from any harm, and then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned the “violence, threats or vandalism’.

“Judges play an incredibly important role in our society and should be able to do their jobs without having to worry about their personal safety,” she tweeted.